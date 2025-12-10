Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
WKN: A0B6R1 | ISIN: LT0000100372 | Ticker-Symbol: YTV
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 15:48 Uhr
33 Leser
Resolutions supplemented by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB convened on 10 December 2025

Resolutions supplemented by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB convened on 10 December 2025:

  1. The following members elected to the Board of Directors of AB Rokiškio suris for a term of 4 (four) years: Antanas Trumpa (former Board Chairman), Jonas Vaicaitis (independent member), Paul M Campbell (independent member), Ligita Trumpaite - Lumpickiene (UAB Rokiškio pieno gamyba Director of Production & Administration), Rita Trumpaite - Vanagiene (Entrepreneur, Doctor of Medical Sciences), Andrius Trumpa (AB Rokiškio suris Head of Asset Safety and Maintenance).

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

Tel.+370 458 55200


