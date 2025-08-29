

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a very brief while early on in the session, and for less than an hour a little past mid afternoon, the Switzerland market stayed in negative territory on Friday with investors largely staying cautious due to a lack of positive triggers.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 31.62 points or 0.26% at 12,187.58. The index touched a low of 12,158.21 and a high of 12,238.86 in the session.



VAT Group ended down 2.83%. Swatch Group closed 2.03% down, while Kuehne + Nagel, Julius Baer, Partners Group, Schindler Ps, ABB, Logitech International, Sika and Richemont lost 1 to 1.7%.



Geberit, Swiss Life Holding, Straumann Holding, SIG Group and UBS Group also ended weak.



Lindt & Spruengli gained about 1.1%. Zurich Insurance, Sonova, Nestle and Swisscom climbed 0.6 to 0.85%. Adecco and Amrize posted modest gains.



