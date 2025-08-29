

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a new study, researchers looked at nine medicines often used in aged care - ibuprofen (pain and inflammation), diclofenac (arthritis pain), paracetamol/acetaminophen (pain and fever), furosemide (high blood pressure), metformin (diabetes), atorvastatin (high cholesterol), tramadol (strong pain relief), temazepam (sleep problems), and pseudoephedrine (blocked nose).



The team tested how these drugs interact with the antibiotic ciprofloxacin and E. coli, a common cause of stomach and urinary tract infections. They found that ibuprofen and paracetamol sped up genetic changes in the bacteria, making them resistant not only to ciprofloxacin but also to other antibiotics.



'When bacteria were exposed to ciprofloxacin alongside ibuprofen and paracetamol, they developed more genetic mutations than with the antibiotic alone, helping them grow faster and become highly resistant. Worryingly, the bacteria were not only resistant to the antibiotic ciprofloxacin, but increased resistance was also observed to multiple other antibiotics from different classes,' explained lead author Rietie Venter.



Scientists say this is worrying for older people in care homes, who are often prescribed many medicines at once. The study stresses the need for more caution with common drug use and its hidden role in antibiotic resistance.



The researchers are also urging further studies on how long-term use of everyday medicines may weaken antibiotic treatments.



'This study is a clear reminder that we need to carefully consider the risks of using multiple medications - particularly in aged care, where residents are often prescribed a mix of long-term treatments,' Venter concluded.



'This doesn't mean we should stop using these medications, but we do need to be more mindful about how they interact with antibiotics - and that includes looking beyond just two-drug combinations.'



