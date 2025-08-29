

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study shows that men who ate mostly ultra-processed foods for three weeks gained more weight and faced fertility-related issues compared to those who ate whole foods, even when both groups ate similar calories. This suggests that food quality, not just calorie count, has a significant impact on health.



The study involved 43 healthy men in Denmark. Researchers carefully measured their meals to ensure they had the same calories and nutrients. Half the group ate enough calories to maintain weight, while the other half ate 500 extra calories daily. Both groups tried ultra-processed and whole foods for three weeks each, with a break in between.



Results showed that men on the processed food diet gained about 3 pounds more than those on the whole food diet, along with extra body fat. The processed food diet was 77 percent ultra-processed, while the whole food diet had only 1 percent processed ingredients.



Beyond weight gain, men who eat processed foods also showed lower levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), which is important for sperm production. There were also signs of reduced sperm motility, though this was not statistically confirmed.



Other health changes included a higher bad-to-good cholesterol ratio in the normal-calorie group, increased blood pressure in the excess-calorie group, and lower levels of lithium (linked to mental health), as well as signs of higher exposure to phthalates (chemicals found in plastics).



'We were shocked by how many body functions were disrupted by ultra-processed foods, even in healthy young men. The long-term implications are alarming and highlight the need to revise nutritional guidelines to better protect against chronic disease,' said senior author Professor Romain Barres.



Overall, the study found that even within just three weeks, ultra-processed foods can drive weight gain, harm fertility, and worsen metabolic health-independent of calorie intake.



