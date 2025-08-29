MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC)

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL, ASX:MAC) ("MAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the requisite majorities of MAC shareholders today voted in favour of resolutions to approve the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital in MAC by Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE:HAR, NYSE:HMY)) ("Harmony") by way of a Jersey law scheme of arrangement pursuant to Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) ("Scheme"), to authorise the directors of MAC to implement the Scheme and deal with certain ancillary matters and to approve the alteration of MAC's Articles of Association.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Circular, a copy of which is attached to MAC's announcement released on 31 July 2025.

Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

A detailed report of the proxy position and votes cast at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting is attached to this announcement.

In summary:

98.43% of the votes cast by Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting were in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme;

87.50% of Scheme Shareholders present and voting (whether in person, online or by proxy) at the Court Meeting voted in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme; and

97.84% of the votes cast by MAC Shareholders at the General Meeting were in favour of the General Meeting Resolutions.

Court Sanction Hearing

MAC will apply to the Royal Court of Jersey for orders sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing scheduled for 9 October 2025.

If the Court sanctions the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing, MAC intends to deliver a copy of the orders of the Court to the Registrar of Companies for registration on 10 October 2025, upon which the Scheme will become Effective. If this occurs:

MAC Shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the NYSE on 10 October 2025 (with effect from the close of trading on the NYSE); and

MAC CDIs are expected to be suspended from quotation on the ASX on 13 October 2025 (before trading opens on the ASX).

MAC will release a separate announcement providing further details in relation to the closing timetable for the Transaction in due course.

Further information

If, after reading the Scheme Circular, you have any questions about the Scheme or the Scheme Circular, please contact MAC's proxy solicitation firm, Sodali Co, at:

If you are a MAC Shareholder

Call toll-free in US:

+1 (800) 662-5200

Outside of US:

+1 (203) 658-9400 If you are a MAC CDI Holder

Within Australia:

1300 229 418

Outside Australia:

+61 2 9066 4059

The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Court Meeting Resolution 1 Approval of Scheme of Arrangement

Proxy position as follows:

Number of votes cast % of votes cast Number of shareholders % of shareholders FOR 67,231,673 98.31 14 82.35 AGAINST 1,069,142 1.56 2 11.76 OPEN1 0 0 0 0 TOTAL2 68,387,081 100% 17 99.99 ABSTAIN3 86,266 0.13 1 5.88 REQUSITE MAJORITIES At least 75% More than 50%

Resolution carried on a poll as follows:

Number of votes cast % of votes cast Number of shareholders % of shareholders FOR 67,231,673 98.43 14 87.5 AGAINST 1,069,142 1.57 2 12.5 TOTAL 68,300,8150 100% 16 100 ABSTAIN 86,266 N/A 1 N/A

__________________________________ 1 Open votes to be voted at the proxy's direction. 2 Totals may exceed 100% due to rounding. 3 Votes relating to a shareholder abstaining from voting are not counted in determining the requisite majorities.

General Meeting

Resolution 1 Authorise directors to carry the Scheme into effect

Proxy position as follows:

Number of votes cast % of votes cast Number of shareholders % of shareholders FOR 67,038,244 97.72 14 82.35 AGAINST 1,476,502 2.15 2 11.76 OPEN4 0 0 0 0 TOTAL5 68,601,012 100% 16 99.99% ABSTAIN6 86,266 0.13 1 5.88 REQUSITE MAJORITIES At least two thirds

Resolution carried on a poll as follows:

Number of votes cast % of votes cast Number of shareholders % of shareholders FOR 67,038,244 97.84 14 87.5 AGAINST 1,476,502 2.16 2 12.5 TOTAL 68,514,746 100% 16 100 ABSTAIN 86,266 N/A 1 N/A

__________________________________ 4 Open votes to be voted at the proxy's direction. 5 Totals may exceed 100% due to rounding. 6 Votes relating to a shareholder abstaining from voting are not counted in determining the requisite majorities.

Resolution 2 Amendment to Articles of Association

Proxy position as follows:

Number of votes cast % of votes cast Number of shareholders % of shareholders FOR 67,035,978 97.72 14 82.35 AGAINST 1,476,389 2.15 2 11.76 OPEN7 0 0 0 0 TOTAL8 68,601,012 100% 16 99.99% ABSTAIN9 86,645 0.13 1 5.88 REQUSITE MAJORITIES At least two thirds

Resolution carried on a poll as follows:

Number of votes cast % of votes cast Number of shareholders % of shareholders FOR 67,035,978 97.84 14 87.5 AGAINST 1,476,389 2.16 2 12.5 TOTAL 68,514,746 100% 16 100 ABSTAIN 88,645 N/A 1 N/A

__________________________________ 7 Open votes to be voted at the proxy's direction. 8 Totals may exceed 100% due to rounding. 9 Votes relating to a shareholder abstaining from voting are not counted in determining the requisite majorities.

