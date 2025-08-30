

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 1.1708 against the euro and more than a 4-week low of 0.7985 against the franc, from an early high of 1.1650 and a 2-day high of 0.8035, respectively.



The greenback declined to a 3-week low of 1.3726 against the loonie, fresh 2-week low of 0.6548 against the aussie and a 10-day low of 0.5905 against the kiwi.



The greenback weakened to 1.3516 against the pound, from an early 2-day high of 1.3446.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.18 against the euro, 0.77 against the franc, 1.36 against the loonie, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.40 against the pound.



