Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (FSE: 8R20) (the "Company" or "Universal Digital") announces that, pursuant to Section 11.5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the BCSC, it has amended, restated and refiled its: (i) audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), (ii) unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three month period ended April 30, 2025 (the "Interim Financial Statements"), and (iii) each corresponding management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Restated Documents").

Following review by the BCSC, and the Company's management and auditors, of the previously issued Annual Financial Statements, Interim Financial Statements and each corresponding management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Previous Documents"), it was determined that assumptions made under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for calculating the fair value of the share price of common shares in the capital of the Company issued in connection with a debt settlement transaction completed in December 2024, and the acquisition of 19% of the issued and outstanding shares of Geometric Galaxy Ltd. in April 2025 needed to be revised (the "Restatements").

The effect of the Restatements does not impact the Company's ongoing operations or cash position. Please refer to Note 15 of the Annual Financial Statements and Note 17 of the Interim Financial Statements for further details regarding the Restatements.

The Restated Documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Restated Documents will replace the Previous Documents and the Previous Documents should no longer be relied upon.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

