First Nordic Metals Corp: First Nordic Metals Files Q2 2025 Financials

TORONTO, August 29, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSX.V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQB: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) announces the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis (the "Unaudited Financial Statements") for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025").

Q2 2025 Highlights:

- Announced positive base-of-till / top-of-bedrock ("BoT/ToB") drill results at the Nippas target, including assays of up to 2.66 g/t Au, and launched a 5,000 m Phase 1 diamond drill program targeting two priority corridors

- Expanded the Aida target Phase 1 drill program from 5,000 m to 10,000 m following encouraging initial results

- Completed geochemical surveying and BoT/ToB drilling programs at the Harpsund target, confirming a large, robust gold anomaly, preparing Harpsund for Phase 1 diamond drilling in H2 2025

- Identified five new multi-kilometric gold anomalies across the Storjuktan project, bringing the total number of multi-kilometric gold targets on FNM's 100%-owned Gold Line Belt projects to ten

- Announced the acquisition of EMX's Nordic Business Unit, establishing a dedicated operational hub in Malå, Sweden, and integrating an experienced Nordic technical team

- Appointed seasoned mining executive Brendan Cahill to the Board of Directors

- As of June 30, 2025, the Company's cash balance was C$2.7 million and current assets were C$4.3 million (cash + receivables, prepaids, etc.); subsequent to Q2 the Company raised C$15.4 million

Subsequent events highlights:

- Appointed highly regarded geologist Gernot Wober, former VP Exploration at Discovery Silver Corp. and Osisko Mining Inc., as VP Exploration

- In July, the Company launched and closed a fully oversubscribed "LIFE" financing for total gross proceeds of C$15.4 million

- Released first 14 assays from the Aida drill program, returning intercepts of 1.94 g/t Au over 21.5 m and 5.45 g/t Au over 4.6 m, expanding the mineralized footprint fourfold and identifying two new zones of gold mineralization

Financial Reporting and Additional Notes:

The Unaudited Financial Statements are available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website:

https://firstnordicmetals.com/investors-stock-informations/#financial-reports.

These statements are based on reasonable estimates and information available as of this reporting date and may be subject to revision. As such, the Company's actual results may vary from the financial information presented therein. In addition, the unaudited financial information presented therein may not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the period ended June 30, 2025.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

CEO & Director

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.