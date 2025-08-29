CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Common shareholders of Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JPI) and preferred shareholders of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JPC) have approved a proposal to merge the funds. The merger will combine JPI into JPC. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the merger is expected to become effective before the market opens on September 22, 2025.Prior to the merger, JPI may declare a pre-merger distribution. Information about a pre-merger distribution, if any, will be provided in a subsequent press release.Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $52 billion in assets under management across 45 CEFs as of 30 Jun 2025. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.About NuveenNuveen, a global asset manager, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 30 Jun 2025 and operations in 32 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:• market developments;• legal and regulatory developments;• the ability to satisfy conditions to the proposed merger; and• other additional risks and uncertainties.You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.The annual and semi-annual reports and other regulatory filings of Nuveen closed-end funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") are accessible on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov and on Nuveen's web site at www.nuveen.com/cef and may discuss the abovementioned or other factors that affect Nuveen closed-end funds. The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.Important information on riskPast performance is no guarantee of future results. All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including the possible loss of principal, and there is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any period of time. Certain products and services may not be available to all entities or persons. There is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved.Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from net asset value (NAV). At any point in time, including when sold, shares may be worth more or less than the purchase price or the net asset value, even after considering the reinvestment of fund distributions. It is important to consider the objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. For this and other information that should be read carefully, please view the prospectus or other current fund information provided by the fund's sponsor.ContactsFor more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:Financial Professionals:800-752-8700Investors:800-257-8787Media:media-inquiries@nuveen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250829325741/en/