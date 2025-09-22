CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The merger of Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JPI) into Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JPC) was successfully completed prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on September 22, 2025.Through the merger, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPC acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of JPI in a tax-free transaction, and common shares of JPI were converted to newly-issued common shares of JPC in an aggregate amount equal to the value of the net assets of JPI. The transaction took place based upon JPI's closing net asset value on September 19, 2025. The exchange ratio at which common shares of JPI were converted to common shares of JPC is listed below:Ticker: JPIFund Name: Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Opportunities FundExchange Ratio: 2.49939132Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $52 billion in assets under management across 45 CEFs as of 30 Jun 2025. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.About NuveenNuveen, a global asset manager, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 30 Jun 2025 and operations in 32 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.Important information on riskPast performance is no guarantee of future results. All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including the possible loss of principal, and there is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any period of time. Certain products and services may not be available to all entities or persons. There is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved.Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from net asset value (NAV). At any point in time, including when sold, shares may be worth more or less than the purchase price or the net asset value, even after considering the reinvestment of fund distributions. It is important to consider the objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing.ContactsFor more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:Financial Professionals:800-752-8700Investors:800-257-8787Media:media-inquiries@nuveen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922272369/en/