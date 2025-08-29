Anzeige
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced equity inducement grants to seven new non-officer employees consisting of an aggregate of 55,300 share options. All of the foregoing share options were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors with an effective date of August 28, 2025 and were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The share options have an exercise price of $38.60 per common share, which is equal to the closing price per share of Xenon's common shares on the grant date of August 28, 2025. The share option grants vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the respective employee's start date and 1/36th of the remaining options vesting monthly thereafter on the last day of each month, subject to such option recipient's continued service relationship with the Company. Each option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the share option agreement and the terms of the Company's 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon's lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including Kv7 and Nav1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

"Xenon" and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contact:

Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
Media: media@xenon-pharma.com
Investors: investors@xenon-pharma.com


