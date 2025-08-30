Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.: Spirit Blockchain Capital Reports H1 & Q2 2025 Results, Completes SpiritLinQ, & Advances Institutional Blockchain Strategy

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) ("Spirit" or the "Company") reports key milestones and unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and announces key strategic developments, most notably, Spirit Digital AG's launch of Exchange Traded Products ("ETPs"), "SpiritLinQ" deployment readiness and the formal launch of SpiritReserve Group, a treasury-driven yield-generation initiative.

Q2 2025 Highlights

Product Development : In March 2025, Spirit Digital AG launched the Spirit Ethereum Yield+ ETP and Spirit Solana Yield+ ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Börse. The Company continued work in Q2 on expanding its exchange-traded product pipeline.

: In March 2025, Spirit Digital AG launched the Spirit Ethereum Yield+ ETP and Spirit Solana Yield+ ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Börse. The Company continued work in Q2 on expanding its exchange-traded product pipeline. SpiritLinQ Development Complete: The proprietary digital asset tokenization and wealth platform, SpiritLinQ, is fully developed. Pilot onboarding is on track for Q3 2025, with full commercial launch expected in Q4 2025.

The proprietary digital asset tokenization and wealth platform, SpiritLinQ, is fully developed. Pilot onboarding is on track for Q3 2025, with full commercial launch expected in Q4 2025. Launch of SpiritReserve Group: The Company has established SpiritReserve Group, focusing on active treasury operations deploying multi-token assets (e.g., BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, XRP) into yield-generating strategies, including staking, algorithmic hedging, structured product issuance, and institutional lending, reflecting Spirit's evolution from passive asset holding to operational yield management.

The Company has established SpiritReserve Group, focusing on active treasury operations deploying multi-token assets (e.g., BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, XRP) into yield-generating strategies, including staking, algorithmic hedging, structured product issuance, and institutional lending, reflecting Spirit's evolution from passive asset holding to operational yield management. Revenue Infrastructure Model: These initiatives amplify Spirit's strategic shift toward integrated infrastructure comprising regulated ETP products, automated yield generation via SpiritReserve, and institutional-grade tokenization via SpiritLinQ-positioning the Company for recurring and scalable income streams.

These initiatives amplify Spirit's strategic shift toward integrated infrastructure comprising regulated ETP products, automated yield generation via SpiritReserve, and institutional-grade tokenization via SpiritLinQ-positioning the Company for recurring and scalable income streams. Enhanced Capital Market Visibility: Spirit upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing access to U.S. investors. The common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker "SBLCF" On April 22, 2025.

Spirit upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing access to U.S. investors. The common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker "SBLCF" On April 22, 2025. Balance Sheet Transactions : During Q2, the Company issued 239,541 Common shares upon the exercise of outstanding warrants and 4,435,417 Common Shares to settle $350,875 in payables. The settlement resulted in a recorded gain of $151,281.

: During Q2, the Company issued 239,541 Common shares upon the exercise of outstanding warrants and 4,435,417 Common Shares to settle $350,875 in payables. The settlement resulted in a recorded gain of $151,281. Financial Position : As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $1.0 million, a working capital deficit of $276,614 (compared to a deficit of $1.38 million as of December 31, 2024), and a shareholders' deficiency of $151,491.

: As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $1.0 million, a working capital deficit of $276,614 (compared to a deficit of $1.38 million as of December 31, 2024), and a shareholders' deficiency of $151,491. Quarterly Results: Net loss for Q2 2025 was $1.23 million (Q2 2024 - $0.53 million). Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.36 million (YTD 2024 - $0.97 million).

The first half of 2025 underscores the Company's methodical transition into a regulated blockchain infrastructure and income generation platform. With SpiritLinQ development complete and SpiritReserve now operational, we are actively deploying capital into yield-generating strategies, bridging institutional-grade tokenization with real income. This shift marks our complete transition from productization to scalable execution. As SpiritLinQ moves into Q3 pilot and Q4 commercialization, the Company is delivering compliant tokenized access and reaping the benefits of its infrastructure-first approach.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian-based publicly listed company focused on providing shareholders with exposure to the blockchain and digital asset economy through three verticals: infrastructure yield, blockchain investments, and regulated exchange-listed products. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of digital assets and invests in emerging blockchain ventures while developing proprietary yield-generation platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the expected pilot onboarding and launch of SpiritLinQ, the anticipated launch of additional ETPs, the expected benefits of the Company's Revenue Infrastructure Model and the expected benefits of the SpiritLinQ platform. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.