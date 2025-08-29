Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2025 were $983,263,245 as compared with $966,409,431 on March 31, 2025 and $956,898,954 on June 30, 2024. On June 30, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.40 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024







Total Net Assets $983,263,245 $966,409,431 $956,898,954 NAV Per Share $11.40 $11.21 $11.10 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025, total net investment income was $14,873,296 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $18,924,650 or $0.22 per share for the same period.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024







Total Net Investment Income $14,873,296 $15,829,657 $15,871,344 Per Share $0.17 $0.18 $0.18







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $18,924,650 $(10,907,723) $(8,449,552) Per Share $0.22 $(0.13) $(0.10)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

