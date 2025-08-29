Anzeige
SuperBuzz: Die KI-Aktie, die man sich jetzt zum Ende des Sommers nicht entgehen lassen darf
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2025 were $983,263,245 as compared with $966,409,431 on March 31, 2025 and $956,898,954 on June 30, 2024. On June 30, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.40 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024





Total Net Assets

$983,263,245

$966,409,431

$956,898,954

NAV Per Share

$11.40

$11.21

$11.10

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025, total net investment income was $14,873,296 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $18,924,650 or $0.22 per share for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2025

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2025

First Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2024





Total Net Investment

Income

$14,873,296

$15,829,657

$15,871,344

Per Share

$0.17

$0.18

$0.18





Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$18,924,650

$(10,907,723)

$(8,449,552)

Per Share

$0.22

$(0.13)

$(0.10)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
