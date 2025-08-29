Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2025 were $983,263,245 as compared with $966,409,431 on March 31, 2025 and $956,898,954 on June 30, 2024. On June 30, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.40 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Total Net Assets
$983,263,245
$966,409,431
$956,898,954
NAV Per Share
$11.40
$11.21
$11.10
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025, total net investment income was $14,873,296 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $18,924,650 or $0.22 per share for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2025
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2025
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2024
Total Net Investment
Income
$14,873,296
$15,829,657
$15,871,344
Per Share
$0.17
$0.18
$0.18
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$18,924,650
$(10,907,723)
$(8,449,552)
Per Share
$0.22
$(0.13)
$(0.10)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
