HONG KONG, Aug 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong-listed Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK) released its interim results for 2025. Driven by its dual-engine strategy of 'Asset Operations + Asset Finance,' the company delivered a balanced performance combining steady growth with forward-looking strategic initiatives: first-half revenue reached HK$731 million, up 36% year-on-year; net profit attributable to shareholders was HK$339 million, up 30%; and gross profit stood at HK$295 million, up 26%.Meanwhile, the company continued its high-dividend tradition. According to the public roadshow on August 31, Shoucheng is expected to distribute a total dividend of HK$1.159 billion for FY2025, with a dividend yield of nearly 8%, ranking among the highest in the Hong Kong market. In addition, more than 40 million shares have been repurchased. Financially, Shoucheng holds over HK$8 billion in cash, has fully repaid all bank loans to reduce financing costs, and maintains a gearing ratio of just 7.9%. With its robust capital structure, the company has a solid safety cushion and strong capacity to capture new investment opportunities under current market conditions.I. Solid Financials and Strong Shareholder ReturnsIn the first half of 2025, Shoucheng maintained steady growth in both revenue and profit while continuously strengthening its capital structure. Total assets reached HK$14.35 billion, and the company has maintained its AAA credit rating for three consecutive years from China Chengxin International and United Credit Ratings.Kang Yu, General Manager of Shoucheng's Board Office, noted in an interview:'We aim not only to create long-term growth potential for our shareholders'Shoucheng's businesses are at their best stage in history, and we are just setting sail'but also to ensure certainty of shareholder returns. This year alone, dividends have already reached nearly HK$1.2 billion, and continuous share buybacks highlight management's firm confidence in Shoucheng's long-term prospects.'The company's high-dividend and buyback policy reflects a long-term win-win commitment to investors.Notably, the company's asset finance business delivered outstanding performance, with first-half revenue reaching HK$220 million, a surge of 69% year-on-year, making it a key growth engine driving overall results. Through the establishment of a RMB10 billion Infrastructure Real Estate Equity Investment Stabilization Fund in partnership with China Life, Shoucheng Holdings has continued to deepen its presence in the REITs market, growing into one of the largest industrial investors in the country. The company has successively completed strategic allotment investments in Nanfang Range / Wanguo Data Center REIT, Sunlon REIT, and Huadian Clean Energy REIT, covering key areas such as data centers and clean energy. This has enabled Shoucheng to build a systematic layout across all types of infrastructure assets and establish a complete closed-loop capability from fund investment to asset exit.At the same time, Shoucheng Holdings has also achieved remarkable results in equity investments. Through its multiple industrial funds, the company has invested in leading robotics firms including Unitree, Galbot, Galaxea-AI, X Square Robot, Noetix Robotics, Booster Robotics, and Narwhal Robotics. Previously, Shoucheng secured outstanding results from investments in Li Auto, Horizon Robotics, Zhaogang.com, StarVision, and Silan Microelectronics. Its equity funds had already achieved more than three times book returns earlier this year, delivering impressive exit proceeds. These success stories validate Shoucheng's forward-looking investment vision in industrial research and also set a solid benchmark for expected returns from its future robotics investments.Kang Yu, General Manager of the Board Office, commented: 'We believe that as the robotics industry enters the stage of scaled deployment, the leading companies invested by Shoucheng will deliver higher capital returns and strategic value for the Group.'II. Accelerating the Robotics Strategy: Building the Full Industrial Value ChainIf the financial data demonstrates Shoucheng Holdings' solid fundamentals, then its robotics business represents the company's most imaginative growth trajectory for the future. As one of the first listed companies in China to systematically invest in the robotics sector, Shoucheng is accelerating its transformation from a pure investor into a full-chain service provider.Through the RMB10 billion Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund and its affiliated funds, the company has invested in dozens of leading enterprises such as Unitree, Galbot, Noetix Robotics, Galaxea-AI, and Booster Robotics, covering humanoid robots, core components, and other critical fields. This investment matrix has firmly positioned Shoucheng Holdings at the forefront of the embodied intelligence industry.Notably, the company has also strengthened its presence in the upstream of the robotics value chain. Recently, Shoucheng announced the establishment of Shoucheng Robotics Advanced Materials Industrial Co., Ltd. through its wholly owned subsidiary Shouwo Investment, focusing on advanced materials such as electronic skin, tendon cables, and lightweight PEEK composites. This initiative not only fills critical gaps in the value chain but also enhances the technological performance of portfolio companies in tactile sensing, flexible control, and lightweight design, further improving the full-chain ecosystem represented by humanoid robots.On the application side, the company is driving robotics into real production and everyday life scenarios. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Beijing Shoucheng Robotics Technology Industrial Co., Ltd., is deploying robotics across multiple dimensions. By providing sales agency, leasing, and secondary development services, the company is creating a 'Didi-style' supply-demand platform for the robotics sector, facilitating efficient collaboration across the industry chain. Kang Yu noted that Shoucheng will further build a robotics application platform, positioning itself as a comprehensive solutions provider. Acting as a 'chain leader,' the company will integrate industry resources, centralize procurement of high-quality products from ecosystem partners, and expand from B2B to B2C and C-end markets, fully unlocking the potential of robotics applications while delivering strong returns to shareholders.Shoucheng's robotics industrialization strategy has already shown early results. Its strategic cooperation with IAT Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. means robots will be deeply integrated into automotive production lines, intelligent testing, and electrification processes, driving 'Robotics + Automobiles' cross-sector synergies. In smart mobility, the Chengdu ICD autonomous charging station co-developed with Wanxun Technology has already been put into operation, enabling large-scale robotic applications in new energy vehicle services. In healthcare, Peking University Shougang Hospital has introduced the SurRui surgical robot developed by a partner within Shoucheng's robotics ecosystem, marking an accelerated path toward commercialization of domestic surgical robots and breakthroughs in high-end medical equipment.In August this year, at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, multiple companies invested by Shoucheng Holdings made a collective appearance, winning 37 medals (including 12 gold, 14 silver, and 11 bronze). This fully showcased the rapid progress of Chinese robotics companies in motion control and intelligent interaction. At the same time, the company launched the 'Shoucheng Robotics Experience Store' outside the 'Ice Ribbon' venue, which became one of the most popular exhibition areas during the event. The store not only displayed humanoid and service robots to the public but also provided interactive experiences, helping robots move from professional arenas into everyday life.Looking further ahead, Shoucheng Holdings is exploring the 'Robotics 4S Store' model, with plans to create a retail service system that integrates exhibition, sales, maintenance, and customer experience. Kang Yu noted:'At this year's robot games, our 200-square-meter pop-up store alone generated over RMB 30,000 in daily sales, which strongly reflects public enthusiasm and expectations for robotics applications. Just like new energy vehicles once required 4S channels to popularize, robots will also need service networks to truly enter thousands of households. In the future, we hope individuals, families, and enterprises alike can experience, try on, test, purchase, or lease various robots in-store while enjoying comprehensive after-sales and maintenance services. Through this model, we aim to bridge the 'last mile' of the robotics industry and drive robots into daily life.'III. Broad Prospects for Robotics Applications: China's Soil Nurtures Global LeadersGlobally, the robotics industry is shifting from 'running, jumping, and performing' to 'understanding, reasoning, and working.' According to GGII (Gaogong Industry Institute), the global humanoid robot market is expected to reach approximately RMB 6.3 billion in 2025, nearly RMB 64 billion by 2030, and potentially exceed RMB 400 billion by 2035. Kang Yu believes that within the next three to five years, robots will see large-scale adoption in industrial manufacturing, healthcare, smart elderly care, and consumer services.She added: 'China not only has policy support and capital investment but also possesses unique application scenarios globally, providing the best soil for rapid commercialization of robotics. Shoucheng Holdings' mission is to combine capital with scenarios to truly bring cutting-edge technologies into scaled application.'Shoucheng Holdings is a dedicated cultivator in this fertile soil. The company has built a complete industry chain layout covering upstream'midstream'downstream:Upstream: Through its wholly owned subsidiary, it established Shoucheng Robotics Advanced Materials Industrial Co., Ltd., focusing on core materials such as electronic skin, tendon cables, and lightweight PEEK, while jointly developing and incubating new technologies to fill gaps in the robotics value chain.Midstream: Through its affiliated industrial funds, Shoucheng has invested in leading companies including Unitree, Galbot, Noetix Robotics, Galaxea-AI, and Booster Robotics, covering humanoid robot systems and critical components.Downstream: Driving scenario applications, Shoucheng has already enabled robotics adoption in real-world environments such as IAT Automobile Technology's production lines, the Chengdu ICD autonomous charging station with Wanxun, Peking University Shougang Hospital's surgical robotics, and its Robotics Experience Store. The company is also exploring a 'Robotics 4S Store' model.Kang Yu emphasized: 'Our mission is to combine capital, materials, technology, and application scenarios to truly scale up frontier technologies.'IV. Outlook: Marching Toward the HK$100 Billion MilestoneAs AI and robotics enter a new stage of application realization, Shoucheng Holdings stands at the forefront of industrial takeoff. With solid asset operations, forward-looking industrial deployment, and consistent shareholder returns, the company is steadily advancing toward its long-term goal of HK$100 billion market capitalization.Kang Yu concluded: 'Robotics are the intelligent infrastructure of a new era. Shoucheng Holdings aims not only to be an investor but also a full-chain driver and service provider. We are confident in leveraging the synergy of capital, materials, and application scenarios to lead China's robotics industry to new heights.'Posted by All Way Success Company Limited for Shoucheng Holdings www.shouchengholdings.com [HKSE:0697, FRA:SHVA, OTCPK:SHNHF]Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.