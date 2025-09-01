HONG KONG, Sept 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 31, 2025, Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK, 'Shoucheng Holdings') announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shouwo Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., plans to establish Shoucheng Robotics Advanced Materials Industrial Co., Ltd. ('Advanced Materials Company'). The new company will focus on R&D and industrialization of key upstream materials for the robotics industry, marking a solid step in Shoucheng's full-value-chain robotics strategy.The Advanced Materials Company will primarily target core materials such as electronic skin, tendon cables, and lightweight PEEK composites, while advancing investment, joint R&D, and incubation projects. Through deep collaboration with research institutions and industry partners, the company aims to address critical performance and cost gaps in robotics, drive breakthroughs in materials technology, and accelerate application deployment. This initiative is not only an important extension of Shoucheng's upstream robotics layout but also a vital step toward completing its full ecosystem led by humanoid robots.According to Shoucheng Holdings' 2025 interim report, the company is progressively building a comprehensive robotics industry chain that spans upstream materials, midstream systems and key components, and downstream applications:Upstream: With the Advanced Materials Company as its vehicle, Shoucheng will focus on electronic skin, tendon cables, and lightweight PEEK materials, engaging in investment, joint R&D, and industrial incubation. This effort not only addresses performance and cost-control bottlenecks but also provides strong support to upstream and downstream players, enhancing the competitiveness of the entire ecosystem.Midstream: Leveraging its industrial funds, Shoucheng has systematically invested in leading firms including Unitree, Galbot, Noetix Robotics, Galaxea-AI, and Booster Robotics, covering humanoid robot systems, motion control, perception, and intelligent algorithms. With capital empowerment and industrial synergy, these companies are accelerating technological breakthroughs and commercialization.Downstream: The company actively promotes robotics applications in smart mobility, healthcare, and intelligent manufacturing. Examples include the Chengdu ICD autonomous charging station jointly developed with Wisson Technology, and the Shurui surgical robot'deployed at Peking University Shougang Hospital'which has already performed clinical surgeries. Meanwhile, Shoucheng will officially open its first 'Robotics 4S Store' at Beijing Rongshi Plaza during the National Day holiday, showcasing and selling robotics products to the public. This retail hub will integrate experience, application, and consumer interaction, bridging the gap from industrialization to consumer adoption.Shoucheng Holdings stated that going forward, it will leverage full-chain synergies across capital, technology, and application scenarios to further enhance its integration capability and influence in the global robotics industry. The company aims to support China's robotics sector in achieving independent control and accelerated development, contributing to the country's ambition of becoming a global technology leader.Posted by All Way Success Company Limited for Shoucheng Holdings www.shouchengholdings.com [HKSE:0697, FRA:SHVA, OTCPK:SHNHF]Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.