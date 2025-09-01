BioNxt Solutions (TSX-V: BNXT; WKN: A3D1K3; ISIN: CA0909741062) is on the verge of a significant breakthrough: achieving market readiness. The Company develops state-of-the-art drug delivery systems for autoimmune and neurological diseases, addressing markets of global relevance. Particularly in focus is multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic, inflammatory disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own nerve fibers. Depending on the patient, this can lead to muscle weakness, coordination problems, and even memory issues-a serious medical challenge that urgently calls for innovation. The pharmaceutical and biotech industries are therefore working intensively on improved therapies. BioNxt has developed a patented sublingual oral film technology that not only enhances the effectiveness of drugs but also significantly improves patient convenience. The global tailwind could hardly be more favorable: the market for MS therapies already reached a volume of around USD 21.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to nearly USD 39 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The stock has gained a whopping 80% over the past 6 months, but this could just be the beginning!

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...