Corbion announces share buyback program to cover commitments under the long-term employee incentive plan

Corbion announces a share buyback program under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of Corbion N.V. for a maximum total amount of € 10 million and a maximum of 580.383 shares (based on the closing price of the Corbion ordinary share on Euronext Amsterdam on August 29, 2025). The share buyback program will be executed as from 1 September 2025, and will run until 30 November 2025 (or earlier if the maximum total amount or number of shares have been repurchased before that date).

The purpose of the program is to cover commitments under Corbion's long-term employee incentive plan.

The share buyback program will be executed in compliance with the European Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authority granted by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 14 May 2025 to the Corbion Board of Management to repurchase shares up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital for a period of 18 months.

Corbion has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a reputable financial intermediary to lead-manage the share buyback program on its behalf.

In accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation, Corbion will inform the market of the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases and updates on its website. This information can be found on the Corbion website (http://www.corbion.com/investor-relations/shareholder-information/share-buyback-program).

The first progress report will be published on Monday 8 September 2025.

Attachment