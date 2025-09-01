Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie SuperBuzz am Freitag parabolisch durchstartete - und warum das erst der Anfang sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
01.09.25 | 07:30
17,220 Euro
-0,17 % -0,030
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,24017,31007:52
17,24017,31007:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 07:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion announces share buyback program to cover commitments under the long-term employee incentive plan

Corbion announces a share buyback program under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of Corbion N.V. for a maximum total amount of € 10 million and a maximum of 580.383 shares (based on the closing price of the Corbion ordinary share on Euronext Amsterdam on August 29, 2025). The share buyback program will be executed as from 1 September 2025, and will run until 30 November 2025 (or earlier if the maximum total amount or number of shares have been repurchased before that date).

The purpose of the program is to cover commitments under Corbion's long-term employee incentive plan.

The share buyback program will be executed in compliance with the European Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authority granted by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 14 May 2025 to the Corbion Board of Management to repurchase shares up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital for a period of 18 months.

Corbion has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a reputable financial intermediary to lead-manage the share buyback program on its behalf.

In accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation, Corbion will inform the market of the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases and updates on its website. This information can be found on the Corbion website (http://www.corbion.com/investor-relations/shareholder-information/share-buyback-program).

The first progress report will be published on Monday 8 September 2025.

Attachment

  • 2025-08-20_Corbion_PR_SBB Announcement final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/294fbd31-dd27-4d1a-bcc9-c8b07136db0b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.