RTG Mining Inc.: Drilling Continues to Unlock Chanach Copper-Gold Exploration Potential

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AND AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE
Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States
Highlights:
2025 field season - including 4,300m of diamond drilling - delivers high-grade copper-gold results demonstrating the scale and high-grade nature of key targets within the Chanach Copper-Gold Project area
Chanach hosts existing high-grade JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.95 Mt @ 5.11 g/t Au for 484,000 ounces of Au and 17.23 Mt @ 0.37% Cu for 64,000t of Cu1 (141.1 Mlbs Cu) from only limited drilling to date
Significant Oxide Copper Intercept on southern edge of northern chargeable geophysical anomaly:
Hole DD25-01
59.9m @ 0.67% Cu from 9.6m including:
3.9m @ 1.35% Cu from 11.4m
5m @ 1.34% Cu from 16m
2.2m @ 2.16% Cu from 32m and
2m @ 1.09% Cu from 52.3m
High-grade Gold intercepted at depth on periphery of main chargeable anomaly:
Hole DD25-03
1.0m @ 0.90g/t Au from 570.5m
3.4m @ 15.3g/t Au from 754.4m
1.8m @ 7.51g/t Au from 773.2m
3.1m @ 6.54g/t Au from 791.7m
High-grade Gold intercepted with first hole into blind magnetic anomaly:
Hole DD25-04
2m @ 2.24g/t Au from 123.9m
1.2m @ 5.00g/t Au from 193m
1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 320m
High-grade Gold and Copper intercepted on skarn targets:
Hole DD25-07
3.7m @ 12.47g/t Au from 174m (Eastern Skarn Target)
Hole DD25-09
4.5m @ 1.76g/t Au and 1.06%Cu from 32.8m (Central Skarn Target) including:
1.1m @ 3.83g/t Au and 2.4% Cu from 36.2m
7.8m @ 11.65g/t Au from 41m (Central Skarn Target)
Final drilling assays expected within 6-8 weeks
SUBIACO, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (" RTG ", or the " Company ") (TSX Code:RTG)(ASX Code:RTG) is pleased to provide the following update on exploration activities at its 90% owned Chanach Gold & Copper Project ("Chanach") in the Kyrgyz Republic.
This year's field season incorporated 4,300m of diamond drilling. Drilling was completed outside of the existing resource base, mainly targeting the strong 1.8km diameter IP anomaly identified last year along with a series of magnetic and skarn targets.
Drilling commenced on 6 May with two diamond drill rigs and at the time of this release 12 of the 13 planned holes had been completed. Logging and assaying continue with the results of nine of the completed holes now received.
Commenting on the latest drilling results and the continued growth of the Chanach exploration footprint, RTG's CEO Justine Magee said: "We are very pleased to report an update on our 2025 field season campaign at Chanach. The diamond drilling campaign has so far delivered several high-grade intercepts from key copper and gold prospects, demonstrating the scale and quality of this mineral field.
Importantly, drilling has been completed outside of the existing copper-gold resource base at Chanach. The strike rate of success from this sparsely targeted drilling gives our technical team enormous confidence that with further exploration Chanach can continue to grow into a significant mineral field hosting various styles of mineralization."
Diagram 1 - License Area Showing Planned Drilling for 2025 Field Season
Geophysical Target: Exciting Copper Potential
Hole DD25-01 intercepted a large oxide copper zone on the southern edge of the northern chargeable anomaly.
Only one hole has been drilled into this area, but the potential extent of the area can be seen from previous channel sampling and soil sampling with dimensions up to 600m long and 40m wide .
This is an exciting area for copper mineralisation and requires further targeted drilling. Diagram 2 shows the position and possible extent of the copper zone.
Hole DD25-03 intercepted gold mineralisation at depth on the periphery of the main chargeable IP anomaly and is possibly associated with brecciation of the host rock. These intercepts represent a strong gold target and need to be further drilled both up dip and along strike.
Hole DD25-01
59.9m @ 0.67% Cu from 9.6m including:
3.9m @ 1.35% Cu from 11.4m
5m @ 1.34% Cu from 16m
2.2m @ 2.16% Cu from 32m and
2m @ 1.09% Cu from 52.3m
Hole DD25-03
1.0m @ 0.90g/t Au from 570.5m
3.4m @ 15.3g/t Au from 754.4m
1.8m @ 7.51g/t Au from 773.2m
3.1m @ 6.54g/t Au from 791.7m
Diagram 2 - Showing Potential Oxide Copper Zone Intercepted by DD25-01
Blind Magnetic Target
Hole 25-04 targeted a blind magnetic feature immediately adjacent to the large IP anomaly. The hole was very successful with several high-grade gold intercepts. This area represents another strong gold target that needs more follow-up.
Hole DD25-04
2m @ 2.24g/t Au from 123.9m
1.2m @ 5.00g/t Au from 193m
1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 320m
Skarn Targets
To date over 6.5km of anomalous skarn mineralisation has been mapped at the Chanach Project. These structures remain open to the west.
Hole DD25-07 was drilled into the Eastern skarn zone, and returned a high-grade gold intercept. This zone can be traced for over 500m and is an exciting target for high grade gold resources .
Hole DD25-09 was drilled into the Central Skarn Zone (testing the depth extent of previous high grade trench samples) and returned high grade gold and copper at shallow depths ('30m) and a broad high grade gold intercept below the gold/copper zone.
Again, this zone can be traced for greater than 300m and represents another exciting high-grade copper and gold target that needs follow up drilling.
Hole DD25-07
3.7m @ 12.47g/t Au from 174m (Eastern Skarn Target)
Hole DD25-09
4.5m @ 1.76g/t Au and 1.06%Cu from 32.8m (Central Skarn Target) including:
1.1m @ 3.83g/t Au and 2.4% Cu from 36.2m
7.8m @ 11.65g/t Au from 41m (Central Skarn Target)
Diagram 3 - Tenement Map Showing Key Mineralised Areas and Initial Results from 2025 Drilling Campaign
Future Work
All areas drilled have shown the potential to host high grade copper and gold mineralisation. The blind magnetic target and skarn areas all require further step-out drilling and the geophysical target needs more follow up in the copper oxide area and deep gold intercepts.
Further work is also required on several untested areas of the 1.8km diameter IP anomaly where chargeable signatures sit on the contact of the resistive areas. These target areas are up to 700m in length and sit further to the east of this year's drilling (See Diagram 4).
Diagram 4 - Showing Other Areas of Interest Associated with the Previously Identified Strong IP Anomaly
ABOUT RTG MINING INC
RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. RTG is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo Project to start-up having now received a mining permit for the Project, with a view to moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.
RTG also has a number of exciting new opportunities including the Panguna Project in Bougainville, which it remains committed to while also considering further new business development opportunities.
RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Limited. RTG has some of the most respected international institutional investors as shareholders including Equinox Partners and Franklin Templeton.
ENQUIRIES
President & CEO - Justine Magee Tel: +61 8 6489 2900
Email: jmagee@rtgmining.com
Australian Investor and Media Contact
Sam Burns: +61 400 164 067
Email: sam.burns@sdir.com.au
COMPLIANCE STATEMENT
Date: 1 September 2025
Authorised for release by: By the Board of Directors
QUALIFIED PERSON AND COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this release that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resource Estimates of the Chanach Project is based upon information compiled, reviewed and approved by Viktor Zabolotny who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Viktor Zabolotny is employed by BW Three Holdings Ltd and is a consultant to RTG. Viktor Zabolotny has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Viktor Zabolotny consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on her information in the form and the context in which it appears.
The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets of the Chanach Project is based upon information compiled, reviewed and approved by Greg Hall who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Greg Hall is employed by Golden Phoenix International Pty Ltd and is a consultant to RTG. Greg Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Hall consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and the context in which it appears.
The information in this release that relates to areas outside of exploration results, Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves and Metallurgy and Processing is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of Mark Turner, who is a Qualified Person and Competent Person. Mark Turner is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is employed by RTG Mining Inc, the Company. Mark Turner has sufficient experience that is relevant to the information under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" and to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mark Turner has verified the data disclosed in this release. Mark Turner consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
For the ASX Feasibility Study announcement including JORC tables please refer to the RTG Mining website (www.rtgmining.com) and on the ASX, under announcements (www.asx.com.au).
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, among others, statements made or implied relating to the interpretation of exploration results, accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, parameters and assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, estimated economic results of the Chanach Project, future operational and financial results, including estimated cashflow and the timing thereof, estimated expenditures, expansion, exploration and development activities and the timing thereof, including expectations regarding plans for progressing development, funding, the negotiation of contracts, offtake and the completion of documentation, RTG's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, RTG's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "objective", "may", "will", "expected", "likely", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RTG's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of RTG's mineral projects; the need to obtain additional financing to develop RTG's mineral projects; the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for RTG's mineral projects and other risks and uncertainties as discussed in RTG's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 and detailed from time to time in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. RTG will not release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
This announcement has been prepared for publication in Canada and Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.
Appendix 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1: Chanach Project
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling Techniques
Drilling Techniques
Drill sample recovery
Logging
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
quantitative in nature.Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
Verification of sampling and assaying
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Location of data points
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Sample security
Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Exploration done by other parties
Geology
Skarn mineralisation consists of magnetite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite, limonite, haematite, epidote and granular andradite.
Drill Hole Information
o easting and northing of the drillhole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation abovesea level in meters) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
Data Aggregation methods
results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
Diagrams
Balanced Reporting
Other substantive exploration data
Further Work
SOURCE: RTG Mining Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/drilling-continues-to-unlock-chanach-copper-gold-exploration-potential-1067394