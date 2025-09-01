RTG Mining Inc.: Drilling Continues to Unlock Chanach Copper-Gold Exploration Potential

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AND AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Highlights:

2025 field season - including 4,300m of diamond drilling - delivers high-grade copper-gold results demonstrating the scale and high-grade nature of key targets within the Chanach Copper-Gold Project area

Chanach hosts existing high-grade JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.95 Mt @ 5.11 g/t Au for 484,000 ounces of Au and 17.23 Mt @ 0.37% Cu for 64,000t of Cu1 (141.1 Mlbs Cu) from only limited drilling to date

Significant Oxide Copper Intercept on southern edge of northern chargeable geophysical anomaly:

Hole DD25-01

59.9m @ 0.67% Cu from 9.6m including: 3.9m @ 1.35% Cu from 11.4m 5m @ 1.34% Cu from 16m 2.2m @ 2.16% Cu from 32m and 2m @ 1.09% Cu from 52.3m

High-grade Gold intercepted at depth on periphery of main chargeable anomaly:

Hole DD25-03

1.0m @ 0.90g/t Au from 570.5m 3.4m @ 15.3g/t Au from 754.4m 1.8m @ 7.51g/t Au from 773.2m 3.1m @ 6.54g/t Au from 791.7m

High-grade Gold intercepted with first hole into blind magnetic anomaly:

Hole DD25-04

2m @ 2.24g/t Au from 123.9m

1.2m @ 5.00g/t Au from 193m

1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 320m

High-grade Gold and Copper intercepted on skarn targets:

Hole DD25-07

3.7m @ 12.47g/t Au from 174m (Eastern Skarn Target)

Hole DD25-09

4.5m @ 1.76g/t Au and 1.06%Cu from 32.8m (Central Skarn Target) including: 1.1m @ 3.83g/t Au and 2.4% Cu from 36.2m

7.8m @ 11.65g/t Au from 41m (Central Skarn Target)

Final drilling assays expected within 6-8 weeks

SUBIACO, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (" RTG ", or the " Company ") (TSX Code:RTG)(ASX Code:RTG) is pleased to provide the following update on exploration activities at its 90% owned Chanach Gold & Copper Project ("Chanach") in the Kyrgyz Republic.

This year's field season incorporated 4,300m of diamond drilling. Drilling was completed outside of the existing resource base, mainly targeting the strong 1.8km diameter IP anomaly identified last year along with a series of magnetic and skarn targets.

Drilling commenced on 6 May with two diamond drill rigs and at the time of this release 12 of the 13 planned holes had been completed. Logging and assaying continue with the results of nine of the completed holes now received.

Commenting on the latest drilling results and the continued growth of the Chanach exploration footprint, RTG's CEO Justine Magee said: "We are very pleased to report an update on our 2025 field season campaign at Chanach. The diamond drilling campaign has so far delivered several high-grade intercepts from key copper and gold prospects, demonstrating the scale and quality of this mineral field.

Importantly, drilling has been completed outside of the existing copper-gold resource base at Chanach. The strike rate of success from this sparsely targeted drilling gives our technical team enormous confidence that with further exploration Chanach can continue to grow into a significant mineral field hosting various styles of mineralization."

Diagram 1 - License Area Showing Planned Drilling for 2025 Field Season

Geophysical Target: Exciting Copper Potential

Hole DD25-01 intercepted a large oxide copper zone on the southern edge of the northern chargeable anomaly.

Only one hole has been drilled into this area, but the potential extent of the area can be seen from previous channel sampling and soil sampling with dimensions up to 600m long and 40m wide .

This is an exciting area for copper mineralisation and requires further targeted drilling. Diagram 2 shows the position and possible extent of the copper zone.

Hole DD25-03 intercepted gold mineralisation at depth on the periphery of the main chargeable IP anomaly and is possibly associated with brecciation of the host rock. These intercepts represent a strong gold target and need to be further drilled both up dip and along strike.

Hole DD25-01

59.9m @ 0.67% Cu from 9.6m including: 3.9m @ 1.35% Cu from 11.4m 5m @ 1.34% Cu from 16m 2.2m @ 2.16% Cu from 32m and 2m @ 1.09% Cu from 52.3m



Hole DD25-03

1.0m @ 0.90g/t Au from 570.5m

3.4m @ 15.3g/t Au from 754.4m

1.8m @ 7.51g/t Au from 773.2m

3.1m @ 6.54g/t Au from 791.7m

Diagram 2 - Showing Potential Oxide Copper Zone Intercepted by DD25-01

Blind Magnetic Target

Hole 25-04 targeted a blind magnetic feature immediately adjacent to the large IP anomaly. The hole was very successful with several high-grade gold intercepts. This area represents another strong gold target that needs more follow-up.

Hole DD25-04

2m @ 2.24g/t Au from 123.9m

1.2m @ 5.00g/t Au from 193m

1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 320m

Skarn Targets

To date over 6.5km of anomalous skarn mineralisation has been mapped at the Chanach Project. These structures remain open to the west.

Hole DD25-07 was drilled into the Eastern skarn zone, and returned a high-grade gold intercept. This zone can be traced for over 500m and is an exciting target for high grade gold resources .

Hole DD25-09 was drilled into the Central Skarn Zone (testing the depth extent of previous high grade trench samples) and returned high grade gold and copper at shallow depths ('30m) and a broad high grade gold intercept below the gold/copper zone.

Again, this zone can be traced for greater than 300m and represents another exciting high-grade copper and gold target that needs follow up drilling.

Hole DD25-07

3.7m @ 12.47g/t Au from 174m (Eastern Skarn Target)

Hole DD25-09

4.5m @ 1.76g/t Au and 1.06%Cu from 32.8m (Central Skarn Target) including:

1.1m @ 3.83g/t Au and 2.4% Cu from 36.2m

7.8m @ 11.65g/t Au from 41m (Central Skarn Target)

Diagram 3 - Tenement Map Showing Key Mineralised Areas and Initial Results from 2025 Drilling Campaign

Future Work

All areas drilled have shown the potential to host high grade copper and gold mineralisation. The blind magnetic target and skarn areas all require further step-out drilling and the geophysical target needs more follow up in the copper oxide area and deep gold intercepts.

Further work is also required on several untested areas of the 1.8km diameter IP anomaly where chargeable signatures sit on the contact of the resistive areas. These target areas are up to 700m in length and sit further to the east of this year's drilling (See Diagram 4).

Diagram 4 - Showing Other Areas of Interest Associated with the Previously Identified Strong IP Anomaly

ABOUT RTG MINING INC

RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. RTG is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo Project to start-up having now received a mining permit for the Project, with a view to moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.

RTG also has a number of exciting new opportunities including the Panguna Project in Bougainville, which it remains committed to while also considering further new business development opportunities.

RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Limited. RTG has some of the most respected international institutional investors as shareholders including Equinox Partners and Franklin Templeton.

QUALIFIED PERSON AND COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The information in this release that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resource Estimates of the Chanach Project is based upon information compiled, reviewed and approved by Viktor Zabolotny who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Viktor Zabolotny is employed by BW Three Holdings Ltd and is a consultant to RTG. Viktor Zabolotny has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Viktor Zabolotny consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on her information in the form and the context in which it appears.

The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets of the Chanach Project is based upon information compiled, reviewed and approved by Greg Hall who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Greg Hall is employed by Golden Phoenix International Pty Ltd and is a consultant to RTG. Greg Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Hall consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and the context in which it appears.

The information in this release that relates to areas outside of exploration results, Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves and Metallurgy and Processing is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of Mark Turner, who is a Qualified Person and Competent Person. Mark Turner is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is employed by RTG Mining Inc, the Company. Mark Turner has sufficient experience that is relevant to the information under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" and to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mark Turner has verified the data disclosed in this release. Mark Turner consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

For the ASX Feasibility Study announcement including JORC tables please refer to the RTG Mining website (www.rtgmining.com) and on the ASX, under announcements (www.asx.com.au).

Appendix 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1: Chanach Project

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling Techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling

Include reference to measures takento ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation thatare Material to the Public Report.

In cases where'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as wherethere is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. N/A Drilling Techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type,whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). All drilling was conducted with 2 diamond core rigs using HQ Diameter holes. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core andchip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred dueto preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Entire core was measured to determine core recovery



Core recovery in excess of 95% Logging Whether core andchip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or All core has been geologically logged by in-house field geologists to a level of detail to support mineral resource estimates and mining studies.

Logging is considered qualitative including photography. Total length of hole was geologically logged.

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary quantitative in nature.Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. The total lengthand percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotarysplit, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sampletypes, the nature,quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizesare appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Core has been sawn and quarter core has been used for assaying.



Field duplicates and blanks submitted as part of QAQC.



Sample sizes were appropriate to the grain size of the material being tested. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The analytical techniques Fire Assay, Atomic adsorption Spectrophotometry and ICP-AES/ICP-MS for multi-element analysis after multi-acid digest. This is considered appropriate for the elements being tested.. Laboratory QAQC involves the use of internal lab standards using certified reference material, blanks, splits and replicates as part of the in-house procedures.

All samples from the 2025 Drill Core Sampling program were analysed at Stewart Assay and Environmental Laboratories LLC, which has all international standards certification and were subject to in-house QAQC procedures. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. An executive director of Chanach LLC has visually verified significant intersections in drill samples from the Chanach project.

N/A

Primary data was collected using a setof standard Excel templates on paper and re-entered into laptop computers. Assay data is received in digital and hard copy directly from the laboratory and imported into the database.

No adjustments or calibrations weremade to any assay data used in this report.

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down- hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drill hole locations were recorded using handheld Garmin GPS60s. Elevation valueswere in AHDRL and values recorded within the database. Expected accuracy is + or - 3 to 7 m for easting, northing and 10m for elevation coordinates.

The grid systemis WGS84 UTM (zone42 north).

Topographic surface uses handheld GPS elevation data, which is adequate at the current stage of the project. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing forreporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Drilling was reconnaissance in nature and was broadly spaced, targeting specific structures

Data spacing and distribution not sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for mineral resources and ore reserve estimation

No compositing has been applied. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures andthe extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling is oriented to intercept known structures as close to right angle as possible. Sample security The measures takento ensure sample security. Samples transferred directly to laboratory by field personnel in clearly marked bags.

Sample numbers cross-checked with laboratory count. Audits or reviews The results of any auditsor reviews of sampling techniques and data. The Companycarries out its own internal data audits. No problems have been detected.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting alongwith any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The mineralisation is located within Exploration License AP6771 which is a Joint Venture between RTG Mining Inc (90%) and BW ThreeHoldings Ltd (10%)

There are no othermaterial issues.

The tenement is in goodstanding and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. No otherexploration has beencarried out Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The geological setting is of Cambrian to Permian aged intrusive porphyry systems, bounded by overlying basaltic, and sedimentary rocks. Mineralisation is mostly situated within granitic porphyry units as broad alteration containing copper sulphides and withinnarrow quartz veinsand faults. Skarn mineralisation consists of magnetite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite, limonite, haematite, epidote and granular andradite. Drill Hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drillhole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation abovesea level in meters) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. This willbe included withthe assay dataonce the drill holes have been completed and program has finished Data Aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off gradesare usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate shortlengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some Weighted averaging techniques have been used in reporting intercept widths and grades.

No min/max grade cutting has been used.





Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No equivalent values used Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its natureshould be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths arereported, there shouldbe a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Only down-hole widths quoted, no true widths known at this stage. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery beingreported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate mapsand sections are included in previous announcements.

Appropriate Plansand Maps included in the announcement Balanced Reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high gradesand/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. N/A Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Exploration targeting has been enhanced by a structural study completed by Orefind in 2017, a ground magnetics study by Southern Geoscience in 2016 and a geophysical study completed by Baoding Geological Engineering Institute in 2011. The project is a target rich environment with 2019 planned exploration focussing on multiple targets. This has been further enhanced by a structural survey completed by Vaulin in 2022. A geophysical survey conducted in 2024 was also instrumental in targeting this drill program.

No metallurgical test work hasbeen conducted on this drilling to date. Further Work The nature andscale of plannedfurther work (e.g. testsfor lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step- out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Ongoing diamonddrilling will be used to further define the nature and extent of the geochemical anomalism, and to gain lithological information.

Most mineralisation is open bothalong strike and down/up dip.

Further structural mapping, geophysical interpretation, trenching and drilling will be required to develop the resource model following the 2025 drilling.

