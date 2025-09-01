Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Partners Group appoints Tarak Mehta as Partner and Co-Head of Private Equity Goods & Products



01.09.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 1 September 2025 Tarak Mehta is based at the firm's global headquarters in Switzerland

He will co-lead the Goods & Products Vertical alongside Manas Tandon

The appointment reflects Partners Group's industrial approach to transformational investing Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has appointed Tarak Mehta as a Partner in its Private Equity business and Co-Head of its Goods & Products Vertical. Tarak is based at Partners Group's global headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland, and joins the firm today. Tarak will co-lead the Private Equity Goods & Products Vertical alongside Manas Tandon, who is also a Partner. As part of this role, Tarak will be responsible for originating new investments and overseeing transformational value creation initiatives at portfolio companies. The Goods & Products Vertical has investment professionals across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific and forms part of Partners Group's Private Equity business, which is one of the industry's largest middle market private equity businesses. Tarak has over 25 years of industry experience. Before joining Partners Group, he was Chief Executive Officer at The Timken Company, a manufacturer of bearings and power transmission products in the US. Prior to this, Tarak held senior roles at ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation machinery solutions, based in Switzerland. At ABB, Tarak was a long-standing member of the company's executive committee and also led its Motion division and Electrification Products division. Wolf Scheider, Partner, Head of Private Equity, Partners Group, comments: "We are very excited to welcome Tarak to Partners Group. Tarak brings a wealth of experience managing large, complex industrial businesses across different continents, which will be extremely valuable as we look to build market-leading companies with strong operational frameworks and growth strategies." Tarak Mehta adds: "Partners Group has an entrepreneurial culture that seeks to drive fundamental value creation across portfolio companies. This approach, along with its focus on close collaboration with management teams, is a key differentiating factor for the firm. I look forward to working with Wolf, Manas, and my new colleagues in the private equity business and wider firm on further building Partners Group's private equity portfolio." Partners Group's industrial approach The appointment of Tarak is a further demonstration of Partners Group's active approach to private markets investing. Over the past few years, the firm has hired several senior professionals from industrial backgrounds that have brought deep operational experience, including: Wolf Scheider, Head of Private Equity, from ZF Group, a global technology company

Benjamin Breier, Co-Head of Private Equity Health & Life Vertical, from Kindred Healthcare, one of the largest providers of healthcare services in the US

Sanjay Ravi, Managing Director, Private Equity Technology Vertical, from Microsoft The Private Equity Goods & Products Vertical's most recent investments include the acquisition of MPM Products, a global pet food business; Velvet Care, a leading European manufacturer of hygiene paper products; and SureWerx, a North American supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions. The firm's Private Equity business has USD 83 billion in overall assets under management. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1'800 professionals and over USD 174 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact

Henry Weston

Phone: +44 207 575 2593

Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com



End of Media Release

