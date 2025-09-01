The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Redemption of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") on an annual basis (the "Redemption Facility"). The operation of the Redemption Facility is entirely at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). The deadline for the 29 August 2025 Redemption Point was 29 July 2025.

As announced on 1 August 2025, the total number of Ordinary Shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 29 August 2025 Redemption Point was 72,822,392 Ordinary Shares (the "Redemption", representing 30.806% of the issued share capital)

The Board has resolved to effect the Redemption using the redemption pool method set out in the Company's articles of association (the "Articles").

The Company has divided its assets and liabilities into two pools:

(i) the redemption pool, which will consist of cash, assets and liabilities attributable to the 72,822,392 Ordinary Shares over which valid redemption requests were made ("Redemption Pool" and "Redemption Shares"); and

(ii) all the other cash, assets and liabilities will be attributable to the remaining shareholders and will continue to be managed in accordance with the current investment policy.

Following this division, the Redemption Shares were redeemed on 29 August 2025 and upon such redemption are treated as cancelled; former holders of the Redemption Shares are now creditors of the Company.

The assets of the Redemption Pool will be liquidated and the Redemption Price per Ordinary Share will equal the aggregate cash received by the Company upon the realisation of the Redemption Pool, after deducting the costs of the redemption, which will be borne by the pool, an adjustment for any attributable unsettled liabilities and a pro-rata share of the costs and expenses of the Company not attributable to a particular pool, divided by the number of Redemption Shares, as set out in the Articles.

It should be noted that the liquidation of the Redemption Pool is expected to take some weeks or months, and the final capital sum may differ from the Company's net asset value per Ordinary Share at the Redemption Point depending on market conditions.

Further announcements in respect of the Redemption Pool will be made when appropriate.

Total Voting Rights

As at 29 August 2025, following the cancellation of the Redemption Shares, the Company's issued share capital consists of 163,570,773 Ordinary Shares and 50,000 management shares of £1 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. As at 29 August 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 163,570,773.

The above figure (163,570,773) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

1 September 2025

Contact details:

Premier Miton Group plc Gervais Williams gervais.williams@premiermiton.com 01483 306090 Martin Turner martin.turner@premiermiton.com Claire Long claire.long@premiermiton.com Panmure Liberum Alex Collins Alex.collins@panmureliberum.com 020 7886 2767

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45