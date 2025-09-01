JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's share buyback update

PRESS RELEASE



Amsterdam, September 1, 2025



JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee company, today announced that it has not repurchased any shares in the period from August 25, 2025 up to and including August 29, 2025. The company has also decided to terminate its share buyback program, effective immediately.

Under the program, a total of 5,477,094 ordinary shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 20.73, and for a total consideration of EUR 113.5 million.

This press release is issued in accordance with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3) of the EU Regulation 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programmes.

# # #

Enquiries

Media

Laurent Sagarra

+31 20 558 1735

Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts

Robin Jansen

+31 6 1594 4569

IR@JDEPeets.com



About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of strong iconic brands including Peet's, L'OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment