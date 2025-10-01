JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's calls for coffee industry to implement Regenerative Agriculture Coffee Roadmap to boost coffee supply chain resilience

Call to action comes as company marks 10 years of its leading Common Grounds farmer programmes

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, October 1, 2025

This International Coffee Day, JDE Peet's, securing the future of coffee. The call to action comes as global coffee supplies have been hit by worsening climate conditions, including unseasonal weather, rising temperatures and altered rainfall patterns.

Commenting on the call to action, Laurent Sagarra VP Engagement, said:

"Everyone wins when we have resilient coffee supply chains - consumers, companies like ours, and most importantly, coffee farmers. Working together with our partners, we've reached almost a million farmers in the past ten years, helping them to become more resilient. But we can't wait a century to reach all the other farmers who need support - especially in the face of worsening climate risks. That's why we're calling on every industry player to join us in adopting the Regenerative Agriculture Coffee Roadmap. We urgently need to implement agricultural practices that will mitigate climate risks, improve farmer livelihoods and secure the future of coffee for everyone. The coffee industry needs its coffee farmers and the time to act is now."

A decade of JDE Peet's farmer engagement

A key element of JDE Peet's Common Grounds sustainability strategy, the company's farmer programmes are designed to enhance the resilience of the coffee supply chain - benefiting consumers, industry players and coffee farmers - by driving regenerative agriculture, supporting farmer prosperity and creating thriving coffee communities. Leveraging a data-driven approach, projects are based on a comprehensive 'assess, address, progress' approach verified by independent external assessments.

Since 2015, the JDE Peet's farmer programmes have generated significant impact:

Collaborated with partners to reach more than 835,000 farmers across 29 countries.

Implemented regenerative agricultural practices, including soil management and water conservation, across 50% of farms covered by the programmes.

Achieved 83.2% responsibly sourced green coffee globally, including 100% responsibly sourced green coffee in Europe.





Watch the Common Grounds farmer programmes highlights video.

Notes to the editor

There are approximately 12.5 million coffee farmers globally, many of whom own less than 1 hectares. These smallholder farmers often lack the resources to invest in their own development and resilience.

The Common Grounds farmer programme was established in 2015 to address this gap and support coffee farmers in transitioning to sustainable farming practices, including those who fall outside the scope of traditional certification schemes.

JDE Peet's Common Grounds sustainability strategy (https://www.jdepeets.com/sustainability/) is built on three pillars: Responsible Sourcing (focusing on regenerative agriculture, farmer livelihoods, and ethical supply chains), Minimising Footprint (reducing environmental impacts such as emissions and waste), and Connecting People (promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and community engagement).

An overview of all Common Grounds farmer projects can be found here (https://www.jdepeets.com/sustainability/responsible-sourcing/).





The Regenerative Coffee Roadmapoutlines proven regenerative agricultural practices that should be adopted to support coffee farmers globally. The associated investment case shows that helping farmers transition to regenerative practices can boost the incomes of more than three million smallholder farmers, increase coffee exports by 30%, and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 3.5 million tons of CO2e annually, all while enhancing biodiversity and restoring nature.

# # #

Enquiries

Media

Laurent Sagarra

+31 20 558 1735

Media@JDEPeets.com



Investors & Analysts

Robin Jansen

+31 6 1594 4569

IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets. Guided by our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy, we are focussing on brand-led growth focussing across three Big Bets: Peet's, L'OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 10 local icons. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment