University medical center in Germany expands use of Sectra's solution with AI service--accelerates adoption of AI for enhanced efficiency and patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Universitätsmedizin Göttingen (UMG Göttingen) in Germany will expand its enterprise imaging solution to include Sectra's AI service, Sectra Amplifier Service. The AI service, operated within Microsoft Azure's public cloud environment, will enable them to seamlessly integrate selected AI applications into their clinical workflows-enhancing workflow efficiency and improving patient care.

"We have long been curious about AI and its potential to optimize workflows, such as automating certain processes. For us, it is important that we provide our clinicians with technology that facilitates their daily work and helps them deliver faster diagnoses to our patients. As the first German university hospital to implement this solution, we are proud to take on a pioneering role in exploring how supporting AI tools can improve safety and quality for our patients," says Dr. Babak Panahi, Senior Physician in radiology at Universitätsmedizin Göttingen.

He continues: "Having already seen workflow improvements with Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, expanding our partnership was a natural next step. With all AI applications available in one place, through a single vendor, and already validated by Sectra-who also takes full responsibility for implementation and operation-made it far easier to move from curiosity to reality. This will remove much of the complexity and time investment for us, enabling us to benefit from AI from day one."

Through the Sectra Amplifier Service, UMG Göttingen will be able to integrate third-party AI applications into clinical workflows. It allows all applications to run on a single, unified infrastructure, eliminating the need to manage multiple separate systems, in turn reducing security risks. Sectra takes full responsibility for the entire workflow-from integration and deployment to hosting and ongoing support-further reducing IT burdens.

"AI has the potential to greatly streamline diagnostics. However, for many healthcare providers, adopting AI is a significant undertaking, requiring valuable time from already stretched resources. It often also means expanding data capacity, losing efficiency by switching between multiple programs, and struggling to find applications that integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure. That we can make this transition easier for healthcare providers and provide them with a service that reduces these risks is a game changer. I'm glad that UMG Göttingen wants to extend their collaboration with us, and I look forward to being part of their AI journey," says Guido Bötticher, Managing Director, Sectra DACH.

UMG Göttingen signed a contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution in 2024, and the new contract for Sectra Amplifier Service was signed in the first quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Sectra Amplifier Services is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra:

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

