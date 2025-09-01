Anzeige
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
5,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
108 Leser
AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 September 2025:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199258

Coupon: 8.707%

Interest amount due: R11 741 329.86

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199266

Coupon: 8.817%

Interest amount due: R10 334 007.12

Interest period: 11 June 2025 to 10 September 2025

Payment date: 11 September 2025

Date convention: Following business day

1 September 2025

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited


© 2025 PR Newswire
