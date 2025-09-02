Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
02.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by a prescribed officer

AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by a prescribed officer

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), the following information is disclosed:

Acceptance of award of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, the participant has been allocated an award of performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest as per the dates in the table below after the grant date of 1 September 2025, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The award of performance shares was accepted by S Miller (Prescribed Officer: AECI Executive Vice President, AECI Mining) on 1 September 2025 and the performance shares were issued at the grant prices as follows:

Grant Share Price

Vest Date

Number of performance shares

Value

R107,1500

26 Mar-26

42 884

R4 595 020.60

R92,9000

25 Mar-26

15 702

R1 458 715.80

R92,9000

25 Mar-27

1 989

R184 778.10

R92,9000

28 Mar-28

94 214

R8 752 480.60

The abovementioned transactions, for which the prescribed clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, were effected off-market and represents a direct beneficial interest in the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton

2 September 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited


