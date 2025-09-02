AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by a prescribed officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), the following information is disclosed:

Acceptance of award of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, the participant has been allocated an award of performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest as per the dates in the table below after the grant date of 1 September 2025, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The award of performance shares was accepted by S Miller (Prescribed Officer: AECI Executive Vice President, AECI Mining) on 1 September 2025 and the performance shares were issued at the grant prices as follows:

Grant Share Price Vest Date Number of performance shares Value R107,1500 26 Mar-26 42 884 R4 595 020.60 R92,9000 25 Mar-26 15 702 R1 458 715.80 R92,9000 25 Mar-27 1 989 R184 778.10 R92,9000 28 Mar-28 94 214 R8 752 480.60

The abovementioned transactions, for which the prescribed clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, were effected off-market and represents a direct beneficial interest in the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton

2 September 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited