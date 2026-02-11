AECI Limited - Notification in terms of Section 45(5) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

NOTIFICATION IN TERMS OF SECTION 45(5) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, NO. 71 OF 2008 (COMPANIES ACT)

Notice is hereby given that, in terms of the provisions of section 45(5) of the Companies Act and pursuant to the special resolution passed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 authorising the board of directors (Board) to provide financial assistance to the Company's present or future subsidiaries and associates and/or any other company or entity that is or becomes related or interrelated to the Company, the Board has adopted certain resolutions contemplated in section 45(2) of the Companies Act.

The said resolutions adopted by, and on behalf of, the Board relate to financial assistance in respect of a guarantee by AECI in respect of the obligations of certain subsidiaries and associates of AECI, the total value of which, together with previous resolutions to provide financial assistance during the current financial year, exceeds one-tenth of 1% of AECI's net worth as set out in section 45(5)(a) of the Companies Act.

Woodmead, Sandton

11 February 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited