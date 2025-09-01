Sandro Galfetti Joins Secondary Solutions Practice as a Managing Director

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Sandro Galfetti has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the firm's Capital Solutions Group. He will be based in Zurich.

As a senior member of the Equity Capital Solutions team, Mr Galfetti will focus on advising EMEA-based private capital sponsors on GP-led transactions, including single- and multi-asset continuation vehicles. The Equity Capital Solutions team now has approximately 40 dedicated financial professionals in New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, and Zurich.

Mr. Galfetti will partner with Michael Pilson, who is relocating to London, to lead the firm's GP-Led Secondary Advisory business in Europe.

Mr. Galfetti joins the firm from UBS Investment Bank, where he was Head of EMEA Secondary Advisory, focusing on private capital secondary transactions and sponsor-led liquidity solutions. Prior to joining UBS in 2020, he worked at PJT Partners as a Managing Director in the Park Hill Secondary Advisory unit in London, advising on a wide range of liquidity solutions for European financial sponsors and limited partners. Between 2008 and 2014, Mr. Galfetti worked on the secondary buyside as a senior member of Capital Dynamics' private equity secondary investment team, working in the U.K., U.S., and Switzerland. He began his career in financial services at Swiss Re in 2002, based in Zurich.

"We're delighted to welcome Sandro to the firm. He brings outstanding expertise and a proven track record advising on complex transactions across the secondaries landscape and shares our client-first approach. His appointment reflects the continued growth and strength of our Capital Solutions business, which offers one of the most comprehensive advisory platforms for general partners and alternative asset managers. From strategic liquidity solutions to bespoke capital structuring, our team is uniquely positioned to support clients across the full spectrum of their needs," said Gregg Newman, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Capital Solutions Group.

"We believe current secondary market growth will take dollar volumes to new heights over the short, medium, and long-term. Sandro's appointment is proof of that conviction, specifically in the EMEA region. Houlihan Lokey is investing to stay at the forefront of secondary market advisory," commented Matt Swain, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Equity Capital Solutions.

"As the secondaries market continues to mature and expand, clients are increasingly seeking sophisticated, tailored liquidity solutions to meet their capital and strategic objectives. Houlihan Lokey's strength in capital solutions, coupled with its breadth of industry expertise and financial sponsor relationships, makes it uniquely positioned to lead in this dynamic space. I'm thrilled to be joining a team that is redefining what it means to be a trusted advisor in alternatives," said Mr. Galfetti.

Houlihan Lokey's Secondary Solutions team has more than $19 billion of GP-led secondary transaction experience across continuation funds and other transaction types and closed 15 GP-led transactions in 2024. The team has deep and proprietary investor relationships with traditional secondary investors, primary investors, direct investors, including family offices, and sovereign wealth funds, and partners seamlessly with Houlihan Lokey's Corporate Finance industry sector teams to deliver best execution.

Houlihan Lokey's Capital Solutions Group comprises more than 170 dedicated professionals across 15 offices in six countries, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Frankfurt, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Manchester, Miami, Milan, New York, Paris, and San Francisco. In 2024, the group raised and advised on around $23 billion across approximately 115 transactions.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions for the past two years, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past 10 years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past 11 years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250829497762/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

+1 212.331.8225

IR@HL.com

Media Relations

+44 20 7747 1480

PR@HL.com