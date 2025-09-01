AB Volvo: Volvo Construction Equipment completes divestment of SDLG equity

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has completed its previously communicated divestment of its ownership in China -based SDLG (Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co) to a fund predominantly owned by the Lingong Group (LGG) for SEK 8 billion (6 billion RMB).

The transaction is expected to have a positive effect of approximately SEK 1 billion on operating income as of closing, subject to currency fluctuations.

Going forward, Volvo CE will be targeting focused customer segments in China and enhance its utilization of the Chinese supplier eco system.

September 1, 2025

