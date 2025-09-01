XP Power Ltd - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In fulfilment of its obligations under DTR 5.6.1 R, XP Power notifies the market that, on 31 August 2025, the share capital of the Company consisted of 28,032,178 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") and a further 7,500 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 28,032,178. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

