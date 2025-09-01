Anzeige
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: 591228 | ISIN: JP3856000009 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E0
01.09.2025 05:14 Uhr
Adastria Co., Ltd.: Notice Regarding Transition to a Holding Company Structure Completion with Trading Name Change to and ST HD Co., Ltd.

The and ST HD Co., Ltd changed the trade name from "Adastria Co., Ltd" to "and ST HD Co., Ltd" from September 1st, 2025, based on the approval the Absorption-Type Company Split Agreement at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 29,2025. Wholly-owned subsidiary "Adastria Co., Ltd" (established on April 4, 2025) has succeeded all rights and obligations relating to all businesses of the and ST HD Group (excluding business related to management and operation of the and ST HD Group). We have completed the transition to a holding company structure.

1. Overview of and ST HD Co., Ltd.

(1) Name: and ST HD Co., Ltd.
(2) Business lines: Group management and business related to operation of the group
(3) Head office: Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture
(4) Representative name and title: Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President

(5) Capital: 2,660 million yen
(6) Established: October 22, 1953
(7) Fiscal year end: February

2. Overview of Adastria Co., Ltd.

(1) Name: Adastria Co., Ltd.
(2) Business lines: Planning, manufacturing, and sales of apparel, sundries, etc.
(3) Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
(4) Representative name and title: Yoshiaki Kitamura, Representative Director and President
(5) Capital: 10 million yen
(6) Established: April 4, 2025
(7) Fiscal year end: February

End

