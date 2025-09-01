

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in July, figures from Eurostat revealed on Monday.



The jobless rate registered 6.2 percent in July compared to 6.3 percent in June. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.4 percent.



Eurostat estimated that the number of people out of jobs decreased 170,000 from June to 10.805 million in July. Compared to last year, unemployment fell 161,000.



The youth unemployment fell notably to 13.9 percent from 14.3 percent in June.



Data showed that the EU jobless rate eased slightly to 5.9 percent from 6.0 percent in the previous month, and the unemployment rate among youth aged below 25 decreased to 14.4 percent from 14.8 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News