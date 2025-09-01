Anzeige
Trelleborg AB
WKN: 873098 | ISIN: SE0000114837 | Ticker-Symbol: TLLB
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 16:43
33,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 10:15 Uhr
Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg's acquisition of sealing specialist in Singapore finalized

Trelleborg Group has finalized the acquisition of Masterseals, a Singapore-based company that specializes in sealing solutions for the energy sector and industrial applications.

Masterseals is known for its engineered sealing solutions produced in small series for demanding operating environments. In addition to manufacturing, the company also operates as a technical service center focused on aftermarket support and short delivery times. In 2024, the company generated sales of just over SEK 40 million. Its office and manufacturing facility are located in western Singapore, in close proximity to Trelleborg's Customer Solution Center.

The transaction was consolidated on September 1, 2025.

The press release on the acquisition was published on July 11, 2025.

Contacts
Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com
Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us
Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2024, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
