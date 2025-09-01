Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri clarifies its strategy and updates long-term financial targets

1.9.2025 08:30:01 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 8:30 (EEST)

Taaleri clarifies its strategy and updates long-term financial targets

Taaleri remains committed to its strategic trajectory with updated focus areas. At its core, Taaleri seizes transformational opportunities powered by megatrends in private capital and focuses on building profitable growth through its three business segments. The company leverages expertise and capital to power long-term returns.

Taaleri's strategic focus areas are:

Capturing Garantia's full growth potential.

Expansion of the private asset management business by scaling products within its current strategies and launching new products.

Attractive return on direct investments through development capital.

Implementing the growth strategy also through selective M&A.

According to the clarified strategy, the non-life insurance company Garantia seeks to increase its market share in both mortgage guarantees and corporate guarantees, with an objective to generate stable cash flow that enables faster growth in Taaleri's Private Asset Management and Investment operations. In the Private Asset Management business, Taaleri will focus on the growth of its existing renewable energy, bioindustry, and real estate strategies, as well as the selective launch of new funds. Through direct investments, Taaleri provides development capital to companies and situations where an ownership structure and investment horizon that deviates from the traditional private equity fund model allow for more effective value creation.

"We power change through capital both in our investments and society at large. The updated financial targets reflect our commitment to profitable growth across all our businesses. We expect Garantia to continue its stable performance as the housing market recovers, gradually expand its partner network and markets, and bring more stability and predictability to our earnings model. In Private Asset Management, we focus on scaling operations by increasing fund sizes in our current strategies and selectively expanding our offering with new products. Additionally, we will leverage our own balance sheet by allocating capital to both existing direct investments and potential new targets," says Taaleri CEO Ilkka Laurila.

Long-term financial targets

With the clarified strategy, Taaleri has set updated financial targets for 2026-2028. These targets reflect Taaleri's commitment to profitable growth and value creation for its shareholders by 2028.

Taaleri's updated financial targets for 2026-2028 are:

Profitability growth: Growth in operating profit from continuing earnings 12% p.a. on average (new target)

Growth in operating profit from continuing earnings 12% p.a. on average (new target) Return on equity (ROE) at fair value: Above 15% p.a. on average over the strategy period (updated)

Above 15% p.a. on average over the strategy period (updated) Dividend policy: At least 50% of the financial year's profit to be paid as dividends (unchanged)

Quarterly operating profit from continuing earnings from the periods 1 January-31 December 2024 and 1 January-30 June 2025 is available as an appendix to this stock exchange release. Previously, Taaleri aimed for growth of at least 15% in continuing earnings and performance fees. The return on equity target level remains unchanged, although going forward, the target considers the fair value of assets through comprehensive income for the financial year. Previously, only net profit was considered. The implementation of the dividend policy will take into account potential capital requirements.

"For nearly two decades, we have successfully leveraged prevailing megatrends to identify new investment opportunities. Our business model and strong expertise provide a solid foundation for profitable growth in the future. Taaleri also has a strong track record of successful acquisitions and divestments, and we remain open to M&A opportunities going forward," Laurila adds.

Capital Markets Day on 2 September 2025

Taaleri will host a Capital Markets Day on 2 September 2025 to present the company's strategy and financial outlook. The event can be followed via a live webcast starting at 13:00 (EEST) at https://taaleri.events.inderes.com/2025-cmd. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be available afterward at https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors/capital-markets-day.

Taaleri Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Ilkka Laurila, CEO, +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.taaleri.com

About Taaleri

Taaleri is a specialist in investments, private asset management and non-life insurance, powering change with capital. We are a frontrunner in renewable energy, bioindustry and housing investments as well as credit risk insurance. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We work in close cooperation with our credit risk insurance customers and partners.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment includes the renewable energy, bioindustry and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company. The Investments segment comprises development capital and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds, co-investments and single-asset vehicles. The company employs approximately 130 people. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Linda Tierala, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com