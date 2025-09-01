Integrum AB: Stronger positioning paves the way for continued growth

First quarter 2025/26 (May - July)

Net sales amounted to SEK 23.8 (18.5) million.

Operating loss totalled SEK 12.4 (12.0) million.

Profit/loss after tax amounted to SEK -10.0 (-9.4) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.47 (-0.49)

Cash flow totalled SEK -12.4 (29.3) million.

Significant events in the first quarter

In May the company appointed Martin Hillsten as the new CEO. He succeeds interim CEO Scott Flora.

Also in May, the company entered into a commercial distribution agreement with the niche company Labormed d.o.o., which distributes medical equipment for orthopaedic treatments in Slovenia.

In the same month, the company signed an agreement with Bionics Group Ukraine LLC., a specialist in the distribution and integration of medical equipment to hospitals and private clinics in Ukraine. The agreement covers units used in the surgical implantation (S1 and S2 procedures) of the OPRA® Implant System.

In June, the company announced the appointment of Louise Wåhlin as the new Chief Financial Officer. She will assume her new position on 15 September 2025.

In July, the independent bid committee of Integrum AB resolved to recommend that the shareholders of Integrum AB accept the public offer made by OsteoCentric Oncology and Bone Anchored Prostheses, LLC.

Significant events after the quarter

After the end of the quarter the company announced that it will assume the role of Legacy Sponsor, the main sponsor, of the Global Collaborative Congress on Osseointegration (GCCO) held annually in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. GCCO brings together leading professionals to share knowledge, improve outcomes and foster research collaborations in the field of osseointegration.

In August, Integrum AB closed its credit facility of SEK 10 million.

CEO's statement

Positive sales performance in the US following the company's strategic shift

In the first quarter of the financial year, sales in the US continued to develop positively compared with the same period in the previous year. The US market now accounts for an increasingly dominant share of total revenue, which amounted to SEK 23.8 million - an increase of 29% compared with Q1 2024/25. The gross margin was 67% (81%), with the decrease compared with the same period last year mainly attributable to the substantially higher tariffs imposed on imports of goods from Europe to the US. We continue to see stability in both order intake and delivery pace, with US sales increasing in line with expectations, corresponding to organic growth of 41.2% and revenue of SEK 19.3 (13.7) million.

OsteoCentric's offer for Integrum

In July, OsteoCentric Oncology and Bone Anchored Prostheses, LLC announced that it had made a public offer for Integrum. Shortly thereafter, Integrum's bid committee stated that the offer represented a substantial premium and created attractive value for Integrum's shareholders, adding that the two businesses are highly complementary. The acceptance period for Integrum's shareholders is expected to end in mid-September. In parallel with this process, Integrum and I continue to focus on strengthening the company's global commercial activities and ensuring that our high-quality implant systems reach individuals who have undergone amputation.

Increased use of the OPRA® Implant System in the US

During the quarter, a total of 41 (37) S1 procedures with the OPRA® Implant System were carried out. Of these procedures, 27 were performed in the US, representing a 25% increase compared with the same period last year. This positive trend reflects Integrum's strategic focus on expanding sales in the US, particularly through intensified collaboration with selected 'centers of excellence'. To accelerate progress further, recruitment is currently under way for key positions within our sales organisations, both in the US and internationally.

Strategic initiatives in the US market

A key factor in enabling new patients to access treatment with the OPRA® Implant System is having clear and efficient insurance and reimbursement processes. During the period, our US organisation began streamlining these processes, focusing on supporting healthcare providers in securing insurance approval and reimbursement. By easing the administrative burden on healthcare providers and clarifying potential out-of-pocket costs for patients, we make it easier for eligible patients to choose the OPRA® Implant System as a treatment option while also lowering the barrier to actively requesting it from their healthcare provider.

Integrum increases its visibility in a growing industry

As part of our efforts to strengthen Integrum's position as a leading expert in osseointegrated prosthetics, we have taken on the role of legacy sponsor - the highest level of sponsorship - for the annual Global Collaborative Congress on Osseointegration (GCCO) for the next three years. This sponsorship reinforces Integrum's position in the field and highlights our long-term commitment to driving professional development in orthopaedic care, fostering surgical innovation and promoting international collaboration. With this increased visibility, we also aim to broaden our network of leading orthopaedic clinics worldwide.

We are seeing rising interest in osseointegrated implants within the orthopaedic industry. During the summer, one of our partners within prosthetic solutions for individuals who have undergone amputation released its annual Clinical Research and Education Report, https://hangerclinic.com/wp-content/uploads/2024-25-Hanger-Institute-Annual-Report-1.pdf>, highlighting the current discussions about osseointegrated prostheses occurring in the prosthetic science community, and the need to establish recommendations for prosthetic component selection in this clinical space. The report also mentions the use of bone-anchored prosthetics in upper limb applications beginning to enter the civilian sector. Integrum is following this development with great interest.

Stronger positioning paves the way for continued growth

The past quarter's results provide clear indications of the potential in our recently launched strategy to strengthen the company's commercial position in the US and to drive wider global adoption of the OPRA® Implant System. The growing interest in bone-anchored prostheses among established players is exemplified by OsteoCentric's offer for Integrum, which clearly reflects the ongoing paradigm shift in the orthopaedic industry and the commitment within amputation care to deliver innovative treatments.

Mölndal, 1 September 2025

Martin Hillsten

Chief Executive Officer

