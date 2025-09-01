

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in five months amid robust demand conditions, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.5 in August from 51.7 in July. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.



The total new orders grew at the fastest rate since March last year, which was more evident in the domestic market as new export orders decreased further, and the pace of decline was the steepest rate since December 2022.



The survey revealed that manufacturers raised both their workforce numbers and purchasing activity in August, while supply chain pressures worsened again due to transportation shortages and delays at customs.



On the price front, input price inflation softened to the slowest since February 2024 amid reductions in price for some items. Meanwhile, selling price inflation was historically elevated on the backdrop of an accommodative demand environment.



