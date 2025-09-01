KARIYA, JAPAN, Sept 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION (hereinafter "DENSO") today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to transfer its Spark Plug and Exhaust Gas Sensor business (Oxygen Sensor and Air-Fuel Ratio Sensor), to Niterra Co., Ltd (hereinafter "Niterra"). The two parties reached a decision to sign the business transfer agreement during a board of directors meeting on September 1st, 2025.In the process of achieving a carbon neutral society, electrified vehicles are expected to become more widespread throughout the auto industry. At the same time, powertrain diversification is expected to continue progressing, in response to differing energy and fuel needs across regions and countries. In such market environment changes, DENSO recognizes that advancing product innovation across all domains and establishing a sustainable supply framework aligned with the anticipated market scale, are challenges for the entire auto industry.Under all these factors, on July 10, 2023, DENSO completed an MOU* to transfer business operations for select internal combustion engine parts to Niterra, which boasts some of the world's leading technologies in its field.Since then, through extensive discussions and deliberations, the two parties reached an agreement on the business transfer. This decision was made while sharing a common understanding of a strong commitment to the technology and quality of Spark Plug and Exhaust Gas Sensor. Through this transfer, both companies will enhance the product capabilities of internal combustion engines, by integrating technologies and manufacturing capabilities shared by each other.DENSO will continue to maximize its resources in the fields of electrification and clean energy, such as hydrogen, which are expected to see increased adoption, aiming for sustainable growth of these businesses.Going forward, DENSO will continue to steadily advance these initiatives through thoughtful and ongoing dialogue with stakeholders, including customers, business partners and employees. By leveraging the broad technological platform cultivated over many years, DENSO will play a key role in providing diverse solutions across the auto industry, responding to market needs around the world, and contributing to the realization of a sustainable, carbon-neutral society.The transfer will take place only after official approval has been obtained from competition law authorities in all countries and regions concerned, and after fulfilling all other requirements.Overview of the Business Transfer1. Target Business: Spark Plug and Exhaust Gas Sensor business (Oxygen Sensor and Air-Fuel Ratio Sensor)2. Signing Date of the Agreement: September 1, 20253. Transfer Execution Date: To be determined, pending completion of approvals from competition law authorities in all countries and regions concerned, and after fulfilling all other requirementsSource: DensoCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.