

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - DENSO Corporation (DNZOY.PK,6902.T) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the six months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 59.5 billion yen or 31.2% to 131.4 billion yen from last year.



Operating profit for the period decreased by 39.8 billion yen or 15.8%, year over year, to 211.4 billion yen due to the impact of quality-related provisions, research and development expenses, and tariffs, despite efforts of cost reduction and production volume increase.



Revenue for the period increased by 115.6 billion yen or 3.3%, year over year, to 3.591 trillion yen due to increased vehicle sales, particularly in North America and Asia, and the expanded sales of products in strategic focus areas, despite the impact of the strong yen.



