

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MediaTek Inc. (2454.TW), an innovative semiconductor solutions, Friday announced a collaboration with DENSO, an automotive technology provider, to develop a custom automotive System-on-Chip or SoC solution for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems or ADAS and cockpit systems.



The partnership aims to combine DENSO's automotive-grade safety expertise and deep vehicle integration with MediaTek's technologies cultivated through the development of Dimensity AX.



With this agreement, the company plans to shape the future of intelligent mobility and enable rapid deployment of advanced driver-assistance systems across global markets.



MediaTek's stock closed at TWD 1,385.00, up 0.36 percent on the Taiwan.



