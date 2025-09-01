Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 17:36
4,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 14:36 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Total Voting Rights
1 September 2025

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 August 2025 consists of the following:

• 326,829,646 GBP Ordinary Shares with 1.4710 voting right per share.

• 25,896,018 USD Ordinary Shares with 0.7606 voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 August 2025 is therefore 500,462,921.

There are 49,862,308 GBP Treasury Shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
