Software vendor xSuite unveils innovations in AI-powered invoice processing and intelligent agents

xSuite Group has released version 5.2.14 of its SAP-integrated Business Solutions. The release delivers new features for the components xSuite Invoice, xSuite Procurement, xSuite Order Confirmation, and xSuite Orders. Key focus is on processing purchase order-related invoices (SAP MM) with the goal of achieving a 100% touchless rate across the entire invoice workflow. The workflow suite also introduces expanded AI functionalities.

Version 5.2.14 includes the ability to extract MM invoices with enhanced automation at the line-item level. Discrepancies between purchase orders, order confirmations, and invoices can now be displayed directly at the line level. Multiple items can be consolidated into a single purchase order line. xSuite has standardized the handling of missing goods receipts according to best-practice approaches and improved support for Lean Services in SAP S/4HANA when recording services. In addition to FI, AI-powered account assignment suggestions are now available for MM invoices as well.

LLMs in the Capture Process

With version 5.2.14, xSuite integrates large language models (LLMs) into the capture process to further optimize document recognition. This feature is available not only for invoices and order confirmations, but also for customer orders-making it usable across all xSuite Business Solutions.

Enhancements for Procurement and Orders

The procurement solution (xSuite Procurement) now offers expanded integration options for OCI catalogs. The order processing solution (xSuite Orders) delivers improved document recognition results, even when material numbers or delivery addresses deviate. In addition, several Fiori apps have been revised and functionally enhanced.

"With the new software version, we are continuing our strategy of using AI specifically to benefit our customers-not as an end in itself, but as a tool that provides real support in day-to-day work in the form of intelligent agents," explains Jan Schulze, Global Vice President Product Management at xSuite. "Proven rule sets and the latest AI technologies interlock seamlessly-enabling a new level of quality and automation."

About xSuite Group

With offices in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, xSuite is a leading innovator in streamlining SAP-based P2P workflows. The company delivers software solutions and implementation services to more than 1,600 clients worldwide, positioning itself as a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and eliminating manual, paper-driven processes.

