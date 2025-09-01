

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Express Corporation announced the completion of its transition to a direct-serve presence in Saudi Arabia. This includes the launch of the first dedicated FedEx flight into Saudi Arabia, development of a regional hub at the King Salman International Airport, and the expansion of FedEx Logistics freight forwarding services into the country.



FedEx direct-serve operations in the Kingdom provides customers with an end-to-end shipping experience. The company now directly manages pickup, delivery, and customs clearance, supported by its local infrastructure.



FedEx has introduced its first dedicated flight into Saudi Arabia, becoming the only express logistics company to establish a nonstop air connection from the United States and Europe to the Kingdom. FedEx will also establish a regional hub in Riyadh, connecting international markets to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.



Also, FedEx has launched its FedEx Logistics division, offering a suite of freight forwarding services across air, road, and ocean freight, in addition to transit cargo support and customs brokerage.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News