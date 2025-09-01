Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: 873403 | ISIN: FR0000130809 | Ticker-Symbol: SGE
01.09.2025
Société Générale - Board of Directors: co-option of a woman Director

BOARD OF DIRECTORS: CO-OPTION OF A WOMAN DIRECTOR

Press release
Paris, 1 September 2025

During its session on 30 July 2025, the Societe Generale Board of Directors resolved to co-opt Ms. Laura BARLOW as a Director, effective 1 September 2025. The General Meeting of 27 May 2026 will be convened to ratify this appointment.

This appointment follows the resignation of Ms. Béatrice COSSA-DUMURGIER, whose term was due to expire in 2026.

Ms. Laura BARLOW has held significant positions as a banker within NatWest Group (formerly known as RBS) and Barclays, notably as Head of Restructuring and Sustainability.

She has made the regulatory declarations regarding the absence of conflicts of interest and absence of convictions as stated on page 140 of the Universal Registration Document filed by Societe Generale with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) under number D.25-0088 on 12 March 2025.

Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

  • French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
  • Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.comwebsite where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegeneraleor visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment

  • Societe-Generale_Co-option-woman-director (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b05a82c8-a17d-478f-8661-ebbee3e58005)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
