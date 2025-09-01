Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
6,600 Euro
+0,76 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5507,05019:15
Dow Jones News
01.09.2025 19:03 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
01-Sep-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
  
 
Date of Purchase                  01/09/2025 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     20,000 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         584.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         582.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         583.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,630,278 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,761,087. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

1 September 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 1 September 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
583.0000                   20,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
1600       582.00           09:44:54         00076842452TRLO0          XLON 
 
792       582.00           09:44:54         00076842453TRLO0          XLON 
 
32        582.00           09:44:54         00076842454TRLO0          XLON 
 
4        582.00           09:44:54         00076842455TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        582.00           09:44:54         00076842456TRLO0          XLON 
 
59        582.00           09:44:54         00076842457TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        582.00           09:44:54         00076842458TRLO0          XLON 
 
24        582.00           09:44:55         00076842459TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        582.00           09:47:39         00076842555TRLO0          XLON 
 
4472       584.00           10:28:14         00076843494TRLO0          XLON 
 
5528       584.00           10:29:56         00076843555TRLO0          XLON 
 
54        582.00           13:07:35         00076847586TRLO0          XLON 
 
1121       582.00           16:12:46         00076853323TRLO0          XLON 
 
1203       582.00           16:12:47         00076853324TRLO0          XLON 
 
22        582.00           16:12:47         00076853325TRLO0          XLON 
 
59        582.00           16:12:49         00076853326TRLO0          XLON 
 
56        582.00           16:18:09         00076853520TRLO0          XLON 
 
46        582.00           16:19:05         00076853555TRLO0          XLON 
 
69        582.00           16:27:00         00076853879TRLO0          XLON 
 
992       582.00           16:27:04         00076853881TRLO0          XLON 
 
208       582.00           16:27:04         00076853880TRLO0          XLON 
 
33        582.00           16:28:04         00076853930TRLO0          XLON 
 
95        582.00           16:29:25         00076853972TRLO0          XLON 
 
1794       582.00           16:35:09         00076854156TRLO0          XLON 
 
221       582.00           16:35:09         00076854155TRLO0          XLON 
 
216       582.00           16:35:09         00076854154TRLO0          XLON 
 
120       582.00           16:35:09         00076854153TRLO0          XLON 
 
66        582.00           16:35:09         00076854152TRLO0          XLON 
 
59        582.00           16:35:09         00076854151TRLO0          XLON 
 
70        582.00           16:35:09         00076854150TRLO0          XLON 
 
18        582.00           16:35:09         00076854149TRLO0          XLON 
 
940       582.00           16:36:37         00076854400TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  400505 
EQS News ID:  2191598 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2191598&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.