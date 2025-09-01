DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 01-Sep-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 01/09/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 20,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 584.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 582.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 583.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,630,278 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,761,087. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

1 September 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 1 September 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 583.0000 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1600 582.00 09:44:54 00076842452TRLO0 XLON 792 582.00 09:44:54 00076842453TRLO0 XLON 32 582.00 09:44:54 00076842454TRLO0 XLON 4 582.00 09:44:54 00076842455TRLO0 XLON 13 582.00 09:44:54 00076842456TRLO0 XLON 59 582.00 09:44:54 00076842457TRLO0 XLON 13 582.00 09:44:54 00076842458TRLO0 XLON 24 582.00 09:44:55 00076842459TRLO0 XLON 1 582.00 09:47:39 00076842555TRLO0 XLON 4472 584.00 10:28:14 00076843494TRLO0 XLON 5528 584.00 10:29:56 00076843555TRLO0 XLON 54 582.00 13:07:35 00076847586TRLO0 XLON 1121 582.00 16:12:46 00076853323TRLO0 XLON 1203 582.00 16:12:47 00076853324TRLO0 XLON 22 582.00 16:12:47 00076853325TRLO0 XLON 59 582.00 16:12:49 00076853326TRLO0 XLON 56 582.00 16:18:09 00076853520TRLO0 XLON 46 582.00 16:19:05 00076853555TRLO0 XLON 69 582.00 16:27:00 00076853879TRLO0 XLON 992 582.00 16:27:04 00076853881TRLO0 XLON 208 582.00 16:27:04 00076853880TRLO0 XLON 33 582.00 16:28:04 00076853930TRLO0 XLON 95 582.00 16:29:25 00076853972TRLO0 XLON 1794 582.00 16:35:09 00076854156TRLO0 XLON 221 582.00 16:35:09 00076854155TRLO0 XLON 216 582.00 16:35:09 00076854154TRLO0 XLON 120 582.00 16:35:09 00076854153TRLO0 XLON 66 582.00 16:35:09 00076854152TRLO0 XLON 59 582.00 16:35:09 00076854151TRLO0 XLON 70 582.00 16:35:09 00076854150TRLO0 XLON 18 582.00 16:35:09 00076854149TRLO0 XLON 940 582.00 16:36:37 00076854400TRLO0 XLON

