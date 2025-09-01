

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After staying positive till about an hour past noon on Monday, the Switzerland market turned subdued and moved along the flat line before drifting lower and finishing the day's session on a slightly negative note.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 11.06 points or 0.09% at 12,176.52. The index, which advanced to 12,237.99, touched a low of 12,147.27 in the final hour.



VAT Group shares climbed 2.75%. Kuehne + Nagel gained nearly 1.5%, and Straumann Holding ended up by 1.25%.



Lonza Group, Givaudan, Alcon, Swisscom, Logitech International and Novartis posted modest gains.



Swiss Re closed 1.73% down. Amrize, Swatch Group, Zurich Insurance, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, SIG Group, SGS, Richemont and Holcim ended lower by 0.5 to 1.4%.



Data from Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed retail sales in Switzerland rose by 0.7% year-on-year in July 2025, sharply slowing from an upwardly revised 3.9% increase in June. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail trade dropped by 0.5% in July, reversing a revised 1.9% growth in June.



A report from procure.ch & UBS said the procure.ch and UBS PMI rose slightly to 49.0 in August 2025 from 48.8 in July, but remained below the growth threshold of 50 for the 32nd consecutive month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News