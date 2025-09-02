

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia announced an agreement with Extreme Broadband (EBB) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Open DC, to upgrade Open DC's Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers, enhancing security and network performance. The strategic partnership supports Malaysia's National Cloud Computing Policy and meets the rigorous demands of the banking and financial services sector, positioning EBB and Open DC as key players in the country's digital infrastructure, Nokia said in a statement.



Under the agreement, Nokia's IP network solution will be deployed to interconnect six AI data centers located in CJ1 Cyberjaya, JB1 Menara MSC Cyberport and JB2 Menara Ansar in Johor Bahru, PE1 Menara Suntech and PE2 Bayan Lepas Industrial Park in Penang, and the upcoming D8-1 in Kedah. The deployment will deliver a resilient, secure network aligned with EBB's vision of 'Innovating Connectivity' and Open DC's mission to 'Develop the Connectivity Hubs at the Most Strategic Locations.'



Additionally, Nokia and EBB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on data center solutions and quantum-safe networks (QSN). The partnership will focus on a joint go-to-market strategy for AI connectivity, offering QSN, enterprise connectivity, and value-added services such as multi-cloud integration and DDoS protection. The companies will also conduct joint testing and validation of Nokia's Data Center Gateway, Data Center Fabric with Event-Driven Automation (EDA) tools, and DDoS mitigation technologies.



