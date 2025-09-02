Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing automation solutions for high customer retention, proudly announces that it has been honored with two major industry awards: 'Top 10 AI Tools Fueling Startup Growth This Year' by Pressify and '30 Most Innovative Tech Companies to Watch 2025' by SME Business Review.

These accolades recognize SuperBuzz's cutting-edge technology, which leverages generative AI to boost engagement, automate content creation, and drive customer acquisition at scale. With thousands of startups and enterprises using SuperBuzz to power their digital campaigns, the company continues to redefine the boundaries of AI in marketing.

"We're pleased to receive these recognitions," said Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz Inc. "It validates our mission to empower companies of all sizes with AI tools that were once available only to large enterprises. Startups now grow faster and smarter using our technology."

The award from Pressify places SuperBuzz among the elite AI tools driving measurable startup growth in 2025, citing the company's impact on conversion rates and lead generation. Meanwhile, SME Business Review highlighted SuperBuzz's innovation in transforming how businesses create and distribute personalized content across digital platforms.

With continued expansion in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, SuperBuzz plans to launch new integrations and machine learning models aimed at increasing ROI and marketing automation efficiency for its clients.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT platforms to enhance processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

