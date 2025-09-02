Anzeige
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 08:18 Uhr
Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus: Ex-Dividend USD 0.22 per share today

Hamilton, Bermuda, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSE: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") on August 26, 2025, regarding key information relating to the Q2 2025 cash distribution to be paid to the Company's shareholders. The shares in Paratus will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.23) per share as from today, 2 September 2025.

The payment date will be on or about 16 September 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSE: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus--ex-dividend-usd-0-22-per-share-today,c4222887

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-ex-dividend-usd-0-22-per-share-today-302543501.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
