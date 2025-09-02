

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from the euro area and unemployment from Spain are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor agency is slated to issue unemployment figures for August. The number of unemployed is expected to increase 14,200 after falling 1,400 in July.



At 3.30 am ET, revised GDP data is due from Hungary.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area flash inflation data for August. Inflation is expected to edge up to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent in July. In the meantime, producer prices are due from Italy.



