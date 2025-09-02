SeaTwirl AB: SeaTwirl AB's Verti-Go consortium secures €15M from Horizon Europe

The 15 million Euro funding call by Horizon Europe is now secured by SeaTwirl AB and the consortium behind the project application "Verti-Go". The Verti-Go project will demonstrate SeaTwirl's floating wind turbine technology with a 2MW turbine including the design, fabrication, installation and operation. The design phase is estimated to conclude around the end of 2026, followed by the construction and operations phase that is planned to last until end of 2029.

On May 22nd it was announced that SeaTwirl's project Verti-Go has been selected as the successful applicant for funding under the EU program "Demonstrations of innovative floating wind concepts" and was thereby invited by Horizon Europe into the grant preparation stage of the funding call of 15 million Euro. The grant preparation phase was successfully finalised with the signing of the grant and consortium agreements, and the project will start as planned on October 1st, 2025.

The Verti-Go project is led by Technical Coordinator SeaTwirl and the Project Coordinator University College Cork. The project consortium includes: EDP - Cnet Centre for New Energy Technologies SA, Greenov, Next Fabrication, Sub Connected AB, Sowento, RSTER, PNO, Bureau Veritas, and Zorlu Enerji. The project advisory board includes DNV.

"After months of preparations we can finally say that the 15 million Euro Horizon Europe funding call has been secured by the Verti-Go consortium. With the legal framework in place, we can now kick-off the project and begin the exciting journey to install and demonstrate a full scale SeaTwirl turbine. We are very proud of this achievement, and what the Verti-Go team has accomplished pulling this together. This is an extraordinary milestone for SeaTwirl, and I am truly excited about working with our partners, some of whom have been pioneers in this industry and have world leading floating wind experience", says Johan Sandberg, CEO of SeaTwirl AB.

About SeaTwirl

SeaTwirl AB is a Swedish energy-tech company within offshore wind power with the purpose to enable floating offshore wind - wherever it is needed. SeaTwirl's unique floating vertical-axis wind turbine has a low center of gravity, a slim substructure, and a generator house accessible at the sea surface enabling small, cost efficient, and locally available vessels to maintain it. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016. Read more at: https://seatwirl.com.

The company's Certified Adviser is Vator Securities AB.

