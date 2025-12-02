Anzeige
SeaTwirl AB: SeaTwirl AB signs agreement to explore the feasibility of electrification of aquaculture in Chile

SeaTwirl AB has entered into an agreement to carry out a feasibility study for electrification of fish farms together with a global industrial supplier. The intention of the collaboration is to assess the use of SeaTwirl's floating vertical-axis wind turbines to provide renewable electricity to offshore-based equipment at aquaculture assets in Chile.

The feasibility study will cover a comprehensive scope, including energy demand and power system requirements, environmental site conditions, cost assessments, supply chain opportunities, and logistics in Chilean waters with the intention to reduce dependence on diesel. The study is expected to be completed during 2026, and the results will help determine next steps.

Chile is home to one of the largest aquaculture industries in the world, and the sector is pursuing ambitious sustainability goals including lower emissions, increased use of renewable power and reduced risk of spills. While the contractual value of the agreement is limited, at approximately SEK 0,8 million, the engagement will generate revenue and represent an important step in SeaTwirl's commercialization effort.

"This collaboration marks an exciting step towards our purpose to enable floating wind power wherever it is needed, and to expand the use of floating wind technology beyond traditional grid-connected applications. The aquaculture industry has a clear need for offshore renewable energy, and we believe our technology can deliver a robust and cost-effective solution. It is also a major milestone to become involved in the southern hemisphere where many of the challenges we try to address, such as limited availability of cranes, vessels, and yard infrastructure, may be more challenging than in the north. We see significant potential in the aquaculture segment and look forward to beginning this journey in South America", says Johan Sandberg, CEO of SeaTwirl.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Sandberg, CEO SeaTwirl AB
Phone: +46 72 174 85 27
E-mail: johan.sandberg@seatwirl.com

Ulrika Lenhammar, Communications & Investor Relations Manager, SeaTwirl AB
Phone: +46 70 68 747 70
E-mail: ulrika.lenhammar@seatwirl.com

About SeaTwirl

SeaTwirl AB is a Swedish energy-tech company within offshore wind power with the purpose to enable floating offshore wind - wherever it is needed. SeaTwirl's unique floating vertical-axis wind turbine has a low center of gravity, a slim substructure, and a generator house accessible at the sea surface enabling small, cost efficient, and locally available vessels to maintain it. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016. Read more at: https://seatwirl.com.

The company's Certified Adviser is Vator Securities AB.

This information is information that SeaTwirl AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-02, 13:30 CEST.

